Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Texas 4-1, Saint Joseph's 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Texas Longhorns will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Hawks come in on three and the Longhorns on four.

On Thursday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, Saint Joseph's made off with a 78-77 victory over Texas Tech.

Saint Joseph's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Xzayvier Brown, who scored 20 points in addition to six assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Erik Reynolds II, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points.

Meanwhile, Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Syracuse on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 70-66 win. The 70-point effort marked the Longhorns' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Arthur Kaluma, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Chendall Weaver was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Saint Joseph's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Texas, their win bumped their record up to an identical 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Joseph's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.