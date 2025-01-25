Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-8, Sam Houston 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Bearkats going off as just a three-point favorite.

Sam Houston is headed into Saturday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They fell just short of Middle Tennessee by a score of 77-75. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Bearkats have suffered since March 15, 2024.

Sam Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Boykin, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight assists and six rebounds. That's the most assists Boykin has posted since back in November of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Lamar Wilkerson, who posted 20 points.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky couldn't handle La. Tech on Thursday and fell 77-67. The Hilltoppers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Western Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from Don McHenry, who scored 21 points. McHenry is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Sam Houston's loss dropped their record down to 8-12. As for Western Kentucky, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sam Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Sam Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against Western Kentucky in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 79-77. Does Sam Houston have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Kentucky turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Sam Houston is a 3-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Sam Houston has won both of the games they've played against Western Kentucky in the last year.