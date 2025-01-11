Who's Playing
Delaware State Hornets @ SC State Bulldogs
Current Records: Delaware State 7-9, SC State 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Delaware State will head out to face SC State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Delaware State fell 73-64 to Norfolk State.
Meanwhile, SC State earned an 85-77 victory over Coppin State on Monday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.
Delaware State's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-9. As for SC State, their win bumped their record up to 8-9.
Delaware State beat SC State 71-58 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Delaware State have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
SC State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.
- Mar 14, 2024 - Delaware State 71 vs. SC State 58
- Feb 24, 2024 - SC State 69 vs. Delaware State 62
- Jan 27, 2024 - SC State 66 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 20, 2023 - Delaware State 69 vs. SC State 68
- Jan 23, 2023 - Delaware State 88 vs. SC State 85
- Feb 21, 2022 - SC State 79 vs. Delaware State 74
- Jan 24, 2022 - SC State 64 vs. Delaware State 62
- Feb 10, 2020 - SC State 100 vs. Delaware State 86
- Feb 04, 2019 - Delaware State 70 vs. SC State 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - SC State 63 vs. Delaware State 60