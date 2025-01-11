Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Delaware State 7-9, SC State 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Delaware State will head out to face SC State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Delaware State fell 73-64 to Norfolk State.

Meanwhile, SC State earned an 85-77 victory over Coppin State on Monday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

Delaware State's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-9. As for SC State, their win bumped their record up to 8-9.

Delaware State beat SC State 71-58 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Delaware State have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SC State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.