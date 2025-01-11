Who's Playing
Northeastern Huskies @ Stony Brook Seawolves
Current Records: Northeastern 9-7, Stony Brook 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York
- TV: FloSports
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stony Brook Arena. The Seawolves are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
Stony Brook is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. The game between them and Drexel wasn't particularly close, with Stony Brook falling 67-51. The contest marked the Seawolves' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Stony Brook's defeat came about despite a quality game from CJ Luster II, who earned 21 points along with four steals.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stony Brook struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Drexel posted 17.
Meanwhile, Northeastern couldn't handle Towson on Thursday and fell 80-73. The Huskies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from LA Pratt, who had 22 points. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was JB Frankel, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.
Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 4-12. As for Northeastern, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-7.
Stony Brook was able to grind out a solid victory over Northeastern when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 75-65. Will Stony Brook repeat their success, or does Northeastern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Stony Brook has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Northeastern.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Stony Brook 75 vs. Northeastern 65
- Feb 03, 2024 - Stony Brook 59 vs. Northeastern 55
- Jan 04, 2024 - Stony Brook 62 vs. Northeastern 53
- Jan 19, 2023 - Northeastern 79 vs. Stony Brook 66
- Dec 31, 2022 - Stony Brook 65 vs. Northeastern 61
- Dec 03, 2016 - Stony Brook 77 vs. Northeastern 75
- Dec 12, 2015 - Northeastern 75 vs. Stony Brook 62