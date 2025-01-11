Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Northeastern 9-7, Stony Brook 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stony Brook Arena. The Seawolves are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Stony Brook is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. The game between them and Drexel wasn't particularly close, with Stony Brook falling 67-51. The contest marked the Seawolves' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Stony Brook's defeat came about despite a quality game from CJ Luster II, who earned 21 points along with four steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stony Brook struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Drexel posted 17.

Meanwhile, Northeastern couldn't handle Towson on Thursday and fell 80-73. The Huskies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from LA Pratt, who had 22 points. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was JB Frankel, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 4-12. As for Northeastern, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-7.

Stony Brook was able to grind out a solid victory over Northeastern when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 75-65. Will Stony Brook repeat their success, or does Northeastern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Northeastern.