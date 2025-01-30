Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Louisiana 6-15, Texas State 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas State is heading back home. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Texas State is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Arkansas State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 80-65 bruising from the Red Wolves. The Bobcats have struggled against the Red Wolves recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Louisiana came up short against Southern Miss on Saturday and fell 67-59. The Ragin Cajuns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Texas State's defeat dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to 6-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Texas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Texas State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.