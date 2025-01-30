Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Texas State Bobcats
Current Records: Louisiana 6-15, Texas State 12-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $21.73
What to Know
After two games on the road, Texas State is heading back home. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.
Texas State is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Arkansas State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 80-65 bruising from the Red Wolves. The Bobcats have struggled against the Red Wolves recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Louisiana came up short against Southern Miss on Saturday and fell 67-59. The Ragin Cajuns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Texas State's defeat dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to 6-15.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Texas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Texas State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.
- Jan 23, 2025 - Texas State 89 vs. Louisiana 74
- Jan 28, 2024 - Louisiana 66 vs. Texas State 46
- Jan 17, 2024 - Louisiana 86 vs. Texas State 68
- Mar 05, 2023 - Louisiana 64 vs. Texas State 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - Louisiana 82 vs. Texas State 63
- Jan 21, 2023 - Louisiana 60 vs. Texas State 51
- Mar 05, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. Texas State 72
- Feb 10, 2022 - Texas State 82 vs. Louisiana 73
- Jan 15, 2022 - Texas State 72 vs. Louisiana 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Louisiana 74 vs. Texas State 73