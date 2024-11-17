Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-2, The Citadel 3-1

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

The North Carolina A&T Aggies are on the road again on Sunday to play The Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House.

Last Tuesday, North Carolina A&T came up short against George Wash. and fell 85-80.

Landon Glasper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%). Another player making a difference was Ryan Forrest, who earned 21 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, The Citadel entered their tilt with North Greenville on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went their way against the Crusaders as they made off with a 79-54 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 22 points or more this season.

North Carolina A&T's loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-2. As for The Citadel, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Carolina A&T has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Carolina A&T ended up a good deal behind The Citadel in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 85-68. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

The Citadel has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina A&T.