Halftime Report

UCF has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead LSU 40-25.

If UCF keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, LSU will have to make due with a 4-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ UCF Knights

Current Records: LSU 4-1, UCF 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UCF Knights will face off against the LSU Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

UCF is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Wisconsin just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Friday. They received a tough blow as they fell 86-70 to the Badgers. The loss was the Knights' first of the season.

UCF's loss came about despite a quality game from Dior Johnson, who had 11 points along with two steals. Johnson's performance made up for a slower game against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, LSU's undefeated season came to an end after four games on Friday. They took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pittsburgh. The contest marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

LSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Vyctorius Miller, who had 14 points, and Jalen Reed, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds. Less helpful for LSU was Cam Carter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, LSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Having lost for the first time this season, UCF fell to 4-1. As for LSU, their loss was their first of the season and also makes their record 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCF hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCF is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

LSU is a slight 1-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

