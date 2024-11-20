Halftime Report

A win for Troy would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Western Georgia 47-28.

If Troy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Western Georgia will have to make due with an 0-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: Troy 2-2, Western Georgia 0-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia

The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Troy Trojans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Georgia Wolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Coliseum. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Troy is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since December 19, 2023 on Sunday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 82-61 walloping at the hands of Oregon.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-55 punch to the gut against South Florida. The Wolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Shelton Williams-Dryden, who earned 20 points in addition to eight rebounds. Less helpful for Western Georgia was Demetrus Johnson II's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Troy's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Troy is a big 13.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

