Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: Utah Valley 3-1, Western Georgia 0-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Georgia Wolves at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Hanna Center. The Wolverines are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.2 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Utah Valley skirted by Murray State 77-75 on a last-minute layup from Tanner Toolson with less than a second left in the second quarter.

Carter Welling and Dominick Nelson were among the main playmakers for Utah Valley as the former almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 64-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia Southern. The contest marked the Wolves' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Utah Valley's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Western Georgia, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-6.