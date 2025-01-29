Arkansas coach John Calipari isn't expecting a hero's welcome Saturday at Rupp Arena when he takes the Razorbacks to play at No. 12 Kentucky in his first game back at UK since his 15-year run leading the program ended. Speaking on his "Live with Coach Cal" radio show Monday, Calipari said "my guess is I'm going to get booed."

"But that's all part of it," he said. "Shoot, you get booed. I've done this so long, I've got bazooka holes in my body. So when you shoot arrows, it doesn't even hit skin. It just goes through one of those bazooka holes. But it'll be interesting."

Calipari posted a 410-123 record at Kentucky from 2009-24 before leaving to take the Arkansas job after the Wildcats lost to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He coached UK to the 2012 national title and also reached the Final Four in 2011 and 2015. But after an Elite Eight appearance in 2019, the Wildcats never again advanced past the first weekend of the Big Dance under Calipari's direction.

Kentucky snaps two-game skid, wins at Tennessee with Arkansas up next in John Calipari's Rupp Arena return David Cobb

That lack of postseason success led to an uncomfortable ending to a once fruitful relationship between Calipari's big personality and the passionate Kentucky fan base. With a 15-5 (4-3 SEC) record under first-year coach Mark Pope, the Wildcats appear to be winning the breakup. But seeing Calipari in Arkansas colors is sure to draw a strong reaction from Kentucky fans.

"I can't say I'm looking forward to it," Calipari said. "I'm looking forward to coaching. But to walk in, and the vibe, I don't know how I'm going to take it, to be honest with you. That was a special time in my life and in Ellen's (Calipari's wife) life. Fifteen years we gave. Fifteen."

The Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) could use a marquee victory amid a brutal start to conference play but will be hard-pressed to find one inside a hostile road venue against one of the nation's top offenses.