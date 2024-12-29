Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Navy 3-9, William & Mary 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.16

What to Know

William & Mary is 0-3 against Navy since December of 2021 but things could change on Sunday. The William & Mary Tribe will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Navy Midshipmen at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

The experts figured William & Mary would be stumbling into the game after a tough loss to VCU, and, well: they nailed that call. William & Mary suffered a painful 90-70 defeat at the hands of VCU on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 68-60 to Coppin State. The match marked the Midshipmen's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Navy's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Austin Benigni, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds, and Jinwoo Kim, who scored 13 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave Benigni a new career-high in field goal percentage (70%).

William & Mary's loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Navy, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: William & Mary just can't miss this season, having drained 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Navy will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, William & Mary is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep William & Mary's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-3 record against the spread vs Navy over their last three matchups.

Odds

William & Mary is a big 9.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won all of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last 3 years.