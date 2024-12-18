Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Richmond 4-6, William & Mary 4-6

The William & Mary Tribe and the Richmond Spiders will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaplan Arena. The timing is sure in the Tribe's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Spiders have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

William & Mary is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past VA-Lynchburg, posting a 109-55 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-21.

William & Mary was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Richmond pushed their score all the way to 86 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 93-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Belmont.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mike Walz, who posted 12 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Dusan Neskovic, who had 18 points along with two steals.

With the win, William & Mary broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 4-6. As for Richmond, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-6.

Looking forward, William & Mary is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 1-0 against the spread when playing at home.

William & Mary suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to Richmond in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road?

William & Mary is a 3-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

William & Mary and Richmond both have 1 win in their last 2 games.