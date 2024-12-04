Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wisconsin and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 32-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Wisconsin entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Michigan step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Michigan 6-1, Wisconsin 8-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan is preparing for their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Wolverines sitting on five straight victories and the Badgers on eight.

Last Wednesday, Michigan got the win against Xavier by a conclusive 78-53. The Wolverines have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Danny Wolf, who shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Vladislav Goldin, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Xavier only racked up seven.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Chicago State on Saturday as Wisconsin made off with a 74-53 win. The 74-point effort marked the Badgers' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wisconsin to victory, but perhaps none more so than John Tonje, who posted 22 points in addition to five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nolan Winter, who had 12 points plus six rebounds.

Michigan's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Wisconsin, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Michigan has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Wisconsin is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wisconsin.