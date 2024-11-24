Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-0, Wisconsin 6-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. Both teams are still undefeated after six-games, but that won't be the case come Sunday.

Last Friday, Pittsburgh earned a 74-63 win over LSU. The 74-point effort marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Pittsburgh's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaland Lowe, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. The dominant performance also gave Lowe a new career-high in threes (four). Ishmael Leggett was another key player, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds and five steals.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin strolled past UCF with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 86-70.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wisconsin to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kamari McGee, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points. McGee had some trouble finding his footing against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Nolan Winter, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Wisconsin was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCF only posted ten.

Pittsburgh's win bumped their record up to 6-0. As for Wisconsin, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Pittsburgh hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.8 points per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Pittsburgh is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Odds

Pittsburgh is a slight 2-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.