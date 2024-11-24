Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: South Florida 3-3, Wright State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Florida Bulls at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

On Friday, Wright State didn't have quite enough to beat Bradley and fell 77-74.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandon Noel, who went 10 for 16 en route to 26 points. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Jack Doumbia was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, South Florida scored the most points they've had all season on Friday, but it wasn't enough. They took a 95-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of Middle Tennessee. The Bulls didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, South Florida had strong showings from Jayden Reid, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus three steals, and Jamille Reynolds, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Reid's performance made up for a slower contest against Portland on Thursday. Another player making a difference was Jimmie Williams, who posted 12 points along with two steals.

Wright State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for South Florida, the loss snapped their winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 3-3 record.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.