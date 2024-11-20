The Xavier Musketeers (4-0) will try to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they host the Siena Saints (3-1) on Wednesday night in a campus-site opener of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament. Xavier is wrapping up a five-game homestand before heading to the Fort Myers next week, while Siena is going on the road for the second game in a row. The Saints suffered their first loss on Saturday, falling to Albany in a 70-60 final. Xavier has won its last three games by double digits, including a 75-60 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Xavier is favored by 25.5 points in the latest Xavier vs. Siena odds, while the over/under is 145 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Siena vs. Xavier picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 season on a 156-114 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Siena-Xavier. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Xavier vs. Siena spread: Xavier -25.5

Xavier vs. Siena over/under: 145 points

Xavier vs. Siena money line: Xavier: -10000, Siena: +2475

Xavier vs. Siena picks: See picks here

Xavier vs. Siena streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Xavier can cover

Xavier has been winning games with margin so far this season, beating IUPUI, Jackson State and Wake Forest by double digits. Junior guard Ryan Conwell, who transferred from Indiana State in the offseason, leads Xavier with 18.8 points per game. He scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half against Wake Forest, adding four assists, three steals and no turnovers.

The Musketeers scored 94 points in each of their wins over IUPUI and Jackson State, while their defense forced 18 turnovers in the win over the Demon Deacons. Senior forward Zach Freemantle is averaging 17.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to open the fifth season of his career. Xavier has won nine consecutive games against Metro Atlantic Athletic opponents, and Siena is 1-13 in its last 14 games against Big East opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why Siena can cover

Xavier has won its first four games in comfortable fashion, but it failed to cover the spread in its wins over Texas Southern and IUPUI. The Musketeers are now 4-11 against the spread in their last 15 games dating back to last season. Siena has been trending in the opposite direction, covering eight times in its last nine games.

The Saints won their first three games outright as underdogs, including an overtime win at Bryant as 11-point underdogs. Justice Shoats scored 31 points and dished out five assists in that upset, while Major Freeman added 19 points. Shoats, a junior guard, is averaging a team-high 19.8 points with 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Xavier vs. Siena picks

The model has simulated Siena vs. Xavier 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Xavier vs. Siena, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Siena vs. Xavier spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 156-114 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.