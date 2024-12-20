Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Akron 6-3, Yale 5-5

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will take on the Akron Zips in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at at Don Haskins Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.1 points per game this season.

Yale took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Saturday. They took down Vermont 65-50.

Meanwhile, Akron unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They suffered a grim 100-81 defeat to Milwaukee.

Despite their loss, Akron saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tavari Johnson, who scored 22 points in addition to two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Nate Johnson was another key player, earning 19 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Yale pushed their record up to 5-5 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Akron, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Yale hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.