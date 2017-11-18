Drive Chart
No. 4 Clemson stays in playoff hunt with 61-3 Citadel win

  Nov 18, 2017

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) First and foremost for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Saturday's 61-3 win over lower division Citadel counts as a victory.

But it also gave him a chance to rest key starters and see just about every player on his roster on the field as the No. 4 Tigers prepare for their bitter in-state rival, a conference title game and with two wins, another playoff bid.

''It's all right there. We wanted to start today by playing our best football,'' Swinney said.

And Clemson (10-1, No. 2 College Football Playoff) pretty much did, scoring on 10 of its 13 drives and gaining 662 yards. Kelly Bryant was 17-of-22 for 230 yards and three touchdowns and was out of the game before halftime.

Fifteen different players caught a pass and nine Tigers carried the ball at least once.

''It's great for your morale and chemistry,'' said Swinney, who estimated he played at least 90 different people. ''There's no better teacher than getting experience.''

The lower-division Bulldogs were out of this one quickly. After Bryant's 14-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Chase on the offense's 26th play, Clemson led 28-0.

Freshman receiver Tee Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns and fellow freshman Travis Etienne ran eight times for 62 yards and two TDs.

Now it's on to South Carolina. Clemson has won three straight after losing five in a row, but a loss would not only mean eating its state pride, but also would likely knock them out of the playoffs.

''Growing up in South Carolina, I've always looked forward to it,'' said junior receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is from Myrtle Beach. ''They had our number back when I was in high school.''

Clemson honored its seniors at its last home game. But for a playoff contender, it was quite a low-key celebration. The Tigers have just six seniors on scholarship and only three of them are starters. Two juniors who will graduate were also honored. One of those, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, lifted his leg high by his foot, a homage to the splits he did in the confetti after last season's national title.

And Clemson also had another national title game winning reprisal as Renfro, who leads the team with 46 catches, finally caught his first TD since that 2-yard national championship winning reception last January against Alabama

The Citadel (5-6) ran for 155 yards. Jordan Black completed one pass for the Bulldogs for 61 yards to Raleigh Webb in the fourth quarter setting up a 30-yard field goal for the Bulldogs only score. The Citadel also had two interceptions.

''It's a little bit tough,'' Citadel coach Brent Thompson said about ending his season with the fourth-ranked team in the country. ''But we love the opportunity of playing in this environment.''

TAKEAWAY

Citadel: The Bulldogs were paid $300,000 for Saturday's game ... Eleven Citadel seniors played the final game of their careers. This year's class won the Southern Conference and made the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs twice and won 29 games - second only to the 1990-93 class' 30 victories.

Clemson: The Tigers have now won at least 10 games for seven years in a row. The only longer active streak is Alabama at 10 seasons. Swinney has half of all of Clemson's 10-win seasons in its 121 years of football ... ... Swinney's son Will had a 15-yard catch ... Clemson is now 32-0 against FCS teams ... Clemson's 61 points were the most it has scored since a 73- 7 win over FCS South Carolina State in September 2014.

QUARTERBACK CAROUSEL

After Bryant's day was over, Swinney split time between freshmen Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson. Each had a touchdown pass and threw for more than 100 yards.

''I don't think that's ever been done before,'' co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said of having three QBs with at least 100 yards in the air.

MILITARY APPRECIATION

Clemson held its Military Appreciation Day quite appropriately against South Carolina's only military college.

Clemson invited any military veteran to the field at halftime and had them parade around as the Tigers band played the fight songs for each military branch. There was a jet flyover and the school had Lee Greenwood sing ''God Bless the U.S.A.''

UP NEXT

Citadel: The Bulldogs start studying for winter exams as their season ended Saturday.

Clemson: The Tigers travel to rival South Carolina next Saturday, the last hurdle before what could essentially be a playoff quarterfinal against Miami on Dec. 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Jeffrey Collins at http://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP . See his work at https://apnews.com/search/jeffrey%20collins

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:50
86-J.Godek 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
59
yds
03:10
pos
3
61
Field Goal 6:16
39-C.Groomes 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
18
yds
02:35
pos
0
61
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:50
89-D.Costa extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
58
Touchdown 3:50
15-H.Johnson complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
83
yds
01:10
pos
0
58
Point After TD 9:11
89-D.Costa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
52
Touchdown 9:11
9-T.Etienne runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:38
pos
0
51
Point After TD 14:38
39-C.Groomes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 14:38
28-T.Feaster runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
61
yds
00:10
pos
0
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
39-C.Groomes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 0:05
6-Z.Cooper complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
00:54
pos
0
37
Field Goal 6:58
41-A.Spence 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
02:46
pos
0
31
Point After TD 11:59
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 11:59
2-K.Bryant complete to 18-T.Chase. 18-T.Chase runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
02:17
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:51
2-K.Bryant complete to 13-H.Renfrow. 13-H.Renfrow runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
02:17
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:38
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:38
9-T.Etienne runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
01:42
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:13
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:13
2-K.Bryant complete to 8-D.Cain. 8-D.Cain runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:49
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 27
Rushing 8 7
Passing 1 19
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-17 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 214 656
Total Plays 62 67
Avg Gain 3.5 9.8
Net Yards Rushing 155 185
Rush Attempts 54 27
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 6.9
Net Yards Passing 59 471
Comp. - Att. 1-8 30-40
Yards Per Pass 7.4 11.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 1-6
Penalties - Yards 5-41 4-30
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 8-40.4 2-39.0
Return Yards 153 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-3
Kickoffs - Returns 8-153 1-36
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-6
Kicking 1/1 9/10
Extra Points 0/0 7/8
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
The Citadel 5-6 00033
2 Clemson 10-1 211720361
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 59 PASS YDS 471
155 RUSH YDS 185
214 TOTAL YDS 656
The Citadel
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Black 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 61 0 1 103.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46% 584 6 1 179.7
J. Black 1/4 61 0 1
D. Allen 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -50.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.7% 458 3 7 73.7
D. Allen 0/4 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Drakeford 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 602 2
G. Drakeford 7 46 0 27
B. Berry 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 178 2
B. Berry 11 34 0 5
C. Jackson 18 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 506 1
C. Jackson 9 27 0 10
D. Allen 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 579 8
D. Allen 6 8 0 9
J. Lampkin 13 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Lampkin 1 3 0 3
K. Sessions 26 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
K. Sessions 2 0 0 2
J. Black 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 303 2
J. Black 4 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Webb 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 331 3
R. Webb 1 61 0 61
G. Drakeford 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
G. Drakeford 0 0 0 0
C. Nixon 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
C. Nixon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pierce 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
M. Pierce 7-1 1.0 0
K. Buffalo 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Buffalo 6-1 0.0 0
A. Spann III 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Spann III 5-0 0.0 0
W. Wilmore 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Wilmore 4-0 0.0 0
K. Allen 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Allen 3-1 0.0 0
J. Barr 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Barr 3-0 0.0 0
N. Dawkins 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Dawkins 3-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 3-0 0.0 0
S. Dumas 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Dumas 2-0 0.0 0
C. Steverson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Steverson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Hubbs 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Hubbs 1-1 0.0 0
T. White 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. White 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Cunningham Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
B. Roberts 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
P. Davis 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
W. Eubanks III 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Eubanks III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brawley 92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brawley 1-0 0.0 0
A. Stokes 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Stokes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Godek 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/14 29/30
J. Godek 1/1 30 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Russell 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 37.8 3
G. Russell 8 40.4 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jackson 18 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 21.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 23.5 26 0
C. Jackson 6 21.0 26 0
Q. Washington 33 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 19.9 27 0
Q. Washington 1 27.0 27 0
W. Wilmore 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 0 0
W. Wilmore 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 230 3 0 210.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.2% 2154 10 5 134.4
K. Bryant 17/22 230 3 0
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 144 1 0 280.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 225 2 0 217.5
H. Johnson 7/8 144 1 0
Z. Cooper 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 105 1 0 173.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 250 2 0 132.3
Z. Cooper 7/11 105 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 619 5
T. Feaster 4 69 1 61
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 679 11
T. Etienne 8 62 2 20
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
R. Mac Lain 1 11 0 11
C. Fuller 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 192 3
C. Fuller 4 10 0 5
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 252 5
A. Choice 2 10 0 6
Z. Cooper 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 9 0
Z. Cooper 2 8 0 4
T. Thomason 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
T. Thomason 1 5 0 5
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 613 10
K. Bryant 2 5 0 11
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
D. Rencher 2 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 178 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 261 2
T. Higgins 6 178 2 78
D. Cain 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 140 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 597 5
D. Cain 5 140 1 53
R. McCloud 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 386 1
R. McCloud 2 28 0 15
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 451 1
H. Renfrow 3 26 1 12
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 157 0
D. Overton 2 20 0 11
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
T. Chase 2 18 1 13
W. Swinney 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
W. Swinney 1 15 0 0
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 0
T. Thompson 1 11 0 11
D. Greenlee 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
D. Greenlee 1 10 0 10
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 80 0
A. Rodgers 1 7 0 7
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 0
A. Choice 1 6 0 6
K. Tuttle 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
K. Tuttle 2 6 0 9
J. Swinney 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Swinney 2 6 0 15
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 1
C. Powell 1 4 0 4
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 1
Ca. Smith 1 4 0 4
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Chalk 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Skalski 6-2 0.0 0
X. Kelly 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
X. Kelly 5-0 0.0 0
D. O'Daniel 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
D. O'Daniel 5-0 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Ja. Williams 4-0 1.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Simmons 3-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 3-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Muse 3-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 2-0 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
JD. Davis 2-3 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Foster 2-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Robinson 2-2 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Ferrell 2-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Higgins 2-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Huggins 1-2 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
S. Johnson 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
V. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
S. Smith 0-2 0.0 1
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Mullen 0-0 0.0 1
A. Trapp 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Trapp 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/10 32/33
Al. Spence 1/1 26 4/4 7
Ch. Groomes 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
Ch. Groomes 1/1 38 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. King 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 1
C. King 1 32.0 1 32
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 41.7 0
W. Spiers 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
A. Rodgers 1 36.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. McCloud 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 12.3 77 1
R. McCloud 2 -2.0 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 8 0
A. Rodgers 1 8.0 8 0
W. Swinney 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
W. Swinney 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CIT 25 4:54 10 35 Downs
8:07 CIT 27 0:42 3 24 INT
5:38 CIT 25 2:21 5 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:51 CIT 25 0:39 3 6 Punt
11:49 CIT 20 1:55 5 -12 Fumble
6:32 CIT 25 3:29 7 25 Punt
1:48 CIT 40 0:41 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 CIT 22 3:34 6 34 Punt
9:03 CIT 29 3:23 7 16 Punt
3:42 CIT 20 3:17 5 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 CIT 18 3:15 6 16 Downs
6:00 CIT 28 3:10 4 59 FG
2:50 CIT 47 0:18 3 0 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 CLEM 40 1:49 6 60 TD
7:20 CIT 49 1:42 6 49 TD
3:08 CLEM 31 2:17 8 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 CLEM 43 2:17 7 57 TD
9:44 CLEM 46 2:46 8 45 FG
2:54 CLEM 9 0:55 3 5 Punt
0:59 CLEM 19 0:54 6 81 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 CLEM 39 0:10 1 61 TD
10:49 CLEM 20 1:38 5 80 TD
5:00 CLEM 17 1:10 3 83 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 CLEM 29 0:00 6 21 Punt
8:51 CIT 34 2:35 7 13 FG
1:20 CLEM 47 0:54 4 28 Game
