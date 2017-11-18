|
|
|CIT
|CLEM
No. 4 Clemson stays in playoff hunt with 61-3 Citadel win
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) First and foremost for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Saturday's 61-3 win over lower division Citadel counts as a victory.
But it also gave him a chance to rest key starters and see just about every player on his roster on the field as the No. 4 Tigers prepare for their bitter in-state rival, a conference title game and with two wins, another playoff bid.
''It's all right there. We wanted to start today by playing our best football,'' Swinney said.
And Clemson (10-1, No. 2 College Football Playoff) pretty much did, scoring on 10 of its 13 drives and gaining 662 yards. Kelly Bryant was 17-of-22 for 230 yards and three touchdowns and was out of the game before halftime.
Fifteen different players caught a pass and nine Tigers carried the ball at least once.
''It's great for your morale and chemistry,'' said Swinney, who estimated he played at least 90 different people. ''There's no better teacher than getting experience.''
The lower-division Bulldogs were out of this one quickly. After Bryant's 14-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Chase on the offense's 26th play, Clemson led 28-0.
Freshman receiver Tee Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns and fellow freshman Travis Etienne ran eight times for 62 yards and two TDs.
Now it's on to South Carolina. Clemson has won three straight after losing five in a row, but a loss would not only mean eating its state pride, but also would likely knock them out of the playoffs.
''Growing up in South Carolina, I've always looked forward to it,'' said junior receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is from Myrtle Beach. ''They had our number back when I was in high school.''
Clemson honored its seniors at its last home game. But for a playoff contender, it was quite a low-key celebration. The Tigers have just six seniors on scholarship and only three of them are starters. Two juniors who will graduate were also honored. One of those, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, lifted his leg high by his foot, a homage to the splits he did in the confetti after last season's national title.
And Clemson also had another national title game winning reprisal as Renfro, who leads the team with 46 catches, finally caught his first TD since that 2-yard national championship winning reception last January against Alabama
The Citadel (5-6) ran for 155 yards. Jordan Black completed one pass for the Bulldogs for 61 yards to Raleigh Webb in the fourth quarter setting up a 30-yard field goal for the Bulldogs only score. The Citadel also had two interceptions.
''It's a little bit tough,'' Citadel coach Brent Thompson said about ending his season with the fourth-ranked team in the country. ''But we love the opportunity of playing in this environment.''
TAKEAWAY
Citadel: The Bulldogs were paid $300,000 for Saturday's game ... Eleven Citadel seniors played the final game of their careers. This year's class won the Southern Conference and made the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs twice and won 29 games - second only to the 1990-93 class' 30 victories.
Clemson: The Tigers have now won at least 10 games for seven years in a row. The only longer active streak is Alabama at 10 seasons. Swinney has half of all of Clemson's 10-win seasons in its 121 years of football ... ... Swinney's son Will had a 15-yard catch ... Clemson is now 32-0 against FCS teams ... Clemson's 61 points were the most it has scored since a 73- 7 win over FCS South Carolina State in September 2014.
QUARTERBACK CAROUSEL
After Bryant's day was over, Swinney split time between freshmen Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson. Each had a touchdown pass and threw for more than 100 yards.
''I don't think that's ever been done before,'' co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said of having three QBs with at least 100 yards in the air.
MILITARY APPRECIATION
Clemson held its Military Appreciation Day quite appropriately against South Carolina's only military college.
Clemson invited any military veteran to the field at halftime and had them parade around as the Tigers band played the fight songs for each military branch. There was a jet flyover and the school had Lee Greenwood sing ''God Bless the U.S.A.''
UP NEXT
Citadel: The Bulldogs start studying for winter exams as their season ended Saturday.
Clemson: The Tigers travel to rival South Carolina next Saturday, the last hurdle before what could essentially be a playoff quarterfinal against Miami on Dec. 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.
---
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Jeffrey Collins at http://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP . See his work at https://apnews.com/search/jeffrey%20collins
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|27
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|1
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|214
|656
|Total Plays
|62
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|9.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|185
|Rush Attempts
|54
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|59
|471
|Comp. - Att.
|1-8
|30-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|11.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-2
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.4
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|153
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-153
|1-36
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kicking
|1/1
|9/10
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|59
|PASS YDS
|471
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|656
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Drakeford 29 FB
|G. Drakeford
|7
|46
|0
|27
|
B. Berry 42 FB
|B. Berry
|11
|34
|0
|5
|
C. Jackson 18 FB
|C. Jackson
|9
|27
|0
|10
|
D. Allen 19 QB
|D. Allen
|6
|8
|0
|9
|
J. Lampkin 13 FB
|J. Lampkin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Sessions 26 FB
|K. Sessions
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Black 10 QB
|J. Black
|4
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|1
|61
|0
|61
|
G. Drakeford 29 FB
|G. Drakeford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Nixon 21 WR
|C. Nixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pierce 5 LB
|M. Pierce
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Buffalo 9 DB
|K. Buffalo
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spann III 24 DB
|A. Spann III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Wilmore 3 DB
|W. Wilmore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Allen 68 DL
|K. Allen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barr 43 DB
|J. Barr
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dawkins 38 LB
|N. Dawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 23 DB
|T. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 27 DB
|S. Dumas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steverson 28 DB
|C. Steverson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubbs 55 LB
|R. Hubbs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. White 91 DL
|T. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 46 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 11 DB
|B. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Davis 32 LB
|P. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Eubanks III 50 LB
|W. Eubanks III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brawley 92 LB
|A. Brawley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stokes 94 DL
|A. Stokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Godek 86 K
|J. Godek
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Russell 93 P
|G. Russell
|8
|40.4
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jackson 18 FB
|C. Jackson
|6
|21.0
|26
|0
|
Q. Washington 33 LB
|Q. Washington
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
W. Wilmore 3 DB
|W. Wilmore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bryant 2 QB
|K. Bryant
|17/22
|230
|3
|0
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|7/8
|144
|1
|0
|
Z. Cooper 6 QB
|Z. Cooper
|7/11
|105
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|4
|69
|1
|61
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|62
|2
|20
|
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
|R. Mac Lain
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Fuller 27 RB
|C. Fuller
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
Z. Cooper 6 QB
|Z. Cooper
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
T. Thomason 35 RB
|T. Thomason
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Bryant 2 QB
|K. Bryant
|2
|5
|0
|11
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|6
|178
|2
|78
|
D. Cain 8 WR
|D. Cain
|5
|140
|1
|53
|
R. McCloud 21 WR
|R. McCloud
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|3
|26
|1
|12
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|2
|18
|1
|13
|
W. Swinney 16 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|15
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Greenlee 87 TE
|D. Greenlee
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Tuttle 81 WR
|K. Tuttle
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
J. Swinney 20 WR
|J. Swinney
|2
|6
|0
|15
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Ca. Smith 84 TE
|Ca. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 22 DE
|X. Kelly
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Daniel 6 LB
|D. O'Daniel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Williams 30 LB
|Ja. Williams
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Davis 36 LB
|Ju. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
JD. Davis 33 LB
|JD. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 50 DT
|J. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins 67 DT
|A. Huggins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DL
|C. Wilkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 93 DT
|S. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Smith 23 S
|V. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 DB
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Trapp 38 CB
|A. Trapp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Al. Spence 41 K
|Al. Spence
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|
Ch. Groomes 39 K
|Ch. Groomes
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 21 WR
|R. McCloud
|2
|-2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
W. Swinney 16 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
-
OHIO
AKRON
34
37
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
KENTST
42
23
Final ESPNU
-
WMICH
NILL
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
MIAOH
27
24
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
66
37
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
BALLST
40
24
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
SFLA
20
27
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
WKY
38
41
Final/3OT CBSSN
-
UNLV
NMEX
38
35
Final ESPN2
-
24MICH
5WISC
10
24
Final FOX
-
12TCU
TXTECH
27
3
Final FS1
-
MINN
23NWEST
0
39
Final BTN
-
SMU
21MEMP
45
66
Final ESPNews
-
LAMON
6AUBURN
14
42
Final ESPN2
-
RUT
IND
0
41
Final BTN
-
DEST
FSU
6
77
Final
-
16MISSST
ARK
28
21
Final CBS
-
CINCY
ECU
20
48
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
3MIAMI
28
44
Final ABC
-
TEXAS
WVU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MERCER
1BAMA
0
56
Final SECN
-
15UCF
TEMPLE
45
19
Final ESPNU
-
PITT
VATECH
14
20
Final
-
CIT
2CLEM
3
61
Final
-
RICE
ODU
21
24
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
WYO
13
7
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
23
13
Final FSN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
24
Final PACN
-
MA
BYU
16
10
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
UTAHST
0
38
Final
-
SALA
GAS
0
52
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final
-
WCAR
UNC
10
65
Final
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
12
30
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
USM
21
66
Final
-
4OKLA
KANSAS
41
3
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
13OKLAST
45
40
Final ESP2
-
SJST
COLOST
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
IOWA
24
15
Final BTN
-
NAVY
8ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
UK
7UGA
13
42
Final CBS
-
GATECH
DUKE
20
43
Final
-
ILL
9OHIOST
14
52
Final ABC
-
CUSE
LVILLE
10
56
Final ESPU
-
HOU
TULANE
17
20
Final ESNN
-
NEB
10PSU
44
56
Final FS1
-
WOFF
SC
10
31
Final SECN
-
UAB
FLA
7
36
Final SECN
-
MD
17MICHST
7
17
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
IDAHO
13
7
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
34
47
Final ESP3
-
ARMY
NTEXAS
49
52
Final beIN
-
20LSU
TENN
30
10
Final ESPN
-
FIU
FAU
24
52
Final TWTR
-
BC
UCONN
39
16
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
OREG
28
48
Final PACN
-
TXAM
MISS
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MRSHL
TXSA
7
9
Final FBOOK
-
MIZZOU
VANDY
45
17
Final SECN
-
19NCST
WAKE
24
30
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
11USC
23
28
Final ABC
-
CAL
22STNFRD
14
17
Final FOX
-
AF
25BOISE
19
44
Final ESP2
-
NEVADA
SDGST
23
42
Final CBSSN
-
UTAH
18WASH
30
33
Final ESPN