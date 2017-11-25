Drive Chart
BOISE
FRESNO

No Text

Fresno State beats No. 25 Boise State 28-17 in title preview

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Fresno State beat No. 25 Boise State 28-17 on Saturday in a preview of the Mountain West title game. That much is decided and done with.

Just don't ask Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford where the rematch should be played. Hired to turn around a 1-11 program last November, Tedford is happy enough his bowl-bound team is still playing.

All he knows for sure is West champion Fresno State (9-3, 7-1) will play Mountain winner Boise State again in one week. They all find out who will host Sunday morning, according to conference officials, who will use four computer rankings, and not Saturday's head-to-head result, as a deciding factor.

''I'm not a lobbyist,'' Tedford said. ''It's out of our control. We didn't go into this game thinking if we win this game, we'll get home-field advantage. We didn't even talk about that.

''We've done what we can do.''

What Fresno State has done is unprecedented by its recent standards.

The Bulldogs' eight-win improvement is best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They beat a nationally ranked team for the first time in 22 tries dating to December 2004. It is the first time in nine games they've beaten a Top 25 Broncos team.

Fresno State did it with a defense that stayed true to its 17.3-point scoring average against a Boise State offense that leads the Mountain West in scoring.

The Broncos failed to score in three of four drives into Fresno State territory in the first half. One-thousand rusher Alexander Mattison was held to 65 yards on 15 carries.

Good luck picking a player of the game. Seven Fresno State defenders had between five and eight tackles, meaning someone was always making a play, even if it was no one in particular.

''We just made mistakes,'' Mattison said. ''They did what they wanted to do against us.''

If the Broncos wish to win the rematch, finding a solution to quarterback Marcus McMaryion is a great place to start.

The Oregon State transfer threw for a career-high 332 yards and two touchdowns, with the tops being an 81-yard strike to KeeSean Johnson for a 26-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

McMaryion added four scrambles for 27 yards, but mostly opted to throw short passes to keep drives alive. Sixteen of his 23 completions were on passes thrown for 9 or fewer yards.

Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton played with McMaryion in high school. He knew the moment McMaryion transferred to Fresno State that the Broncos would no longer rule the Mountain West with ease.

''When he came over here, I knew he was going to help their program,'' Horton said. ''I always knew he was a great quarterback. It was nothing new to me.''

All that remains undecided is where to play Round 2. Tedford and his players insist it does not matter to them. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said he thinks it should be in Boise, but understands a coach's opinion doesn't matter at this point.

''Now we get to do it again,'' Tedford said. ''We'll just play where they tell us to play.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: The Broncos needed seven straight wins to crack the Top 25 this past week. Saturday's loss not only ended their stay prematurely, but it ruined their hopes of being undefeated in the Mountain West for the first time. Boise State gets a rare ''do-over'' with a Mountain West title rematch, and promises to attack that game with a different plan. ''Whatever we did leading into this game, it didn't work,'' Harsin said. ''You won't see us do that again.''

Fresno State: The Bulldogs' defense passed its most challenging conference test with A-plus honors, which bodes well for any rematch. With no big-name stars in the lineup, Fresno State presents a challenge because there is no one player to game-plan against. Defensive tackle Malik Forrester showed up best Saturday with a quarterback sack and a safety, but it was rare to see any player make two big plays in any given series. ''You've got to be aggressive,'' Tedford said, ''and our kids are.''

UP NEXT

Mountain West title game next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org andhttp://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 1:23
3-M.Cozart sacked at BOISE End Zone for -10 yards to BOISE End Zone for no gain safety (97-M.Forrester).
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Point After TD 8:45
36-J.Camacho extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
26
Touchdown 8:45
6-M.McMaryion complete to 3-K.Johnson. 3-K.Johnson runs 81 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 3-K.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct.
1
plays
96
yds
00:14
pos
17
25
Point After TD 9:05
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
19
Touchdown 9:05
22-A.Mattison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
05:13
pos
16
19
Field Goal 14:23
36-J.Camacho 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
01:43
pos
10
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:59
96-H.Hoggarth 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
03:44
pos
10
16
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:52
5-C.Virgil complete to 33-J.Hokit. 33-J.Hokit to BOISE 21 for -19 yards (58-T.Maeva).
plays
yds
pos
7
16
Touchdown 5:52
22-J.Mims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
67
yds
02:38
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
36-J.Camacho 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
81
yds
04:25
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:54
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:54
3-M.Cozart complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
95
yds
03:04
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:58
36-J.Camacho extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:58
6-M.McMaryion complete to 3-K.Johnson. 3-K.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
03:56
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 18
Rushing 7 5
Passing 11 13
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 381 431
Total Plays 67 66
Avg Gain 5.7 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 107 99
Rush Attempts 31 30
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 3.3
Net Yards Passing 274 332
Comp. - Att. 25-36 23-36
Yards Per Pass 7.6 9.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-48 3-40
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-37.0 5-39.6
Return Yards 58 44
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-58 3-44
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 1
1234T
23 Boise State 9-3 703717
Fresno State 9-3 7361228
o49.0, FRESNO +6.5
Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA
 274 PASS YDS 332
107 RUSH YDS 99
381 TOTAL YDS 431
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 278 0 0 162.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 2269 14 4 147.9
B. Rypien 22/28 278 0 0
M. Cozart 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 16 1 0 95.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 738 10 1 160.6
M. Cozart 3/8 16 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
195 1024 11
A. Mattison 15 63 1 13
R. Wolpin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 327 3
R. Wolpin 6 17 0 5
M. Cozart 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 349 4
M. Cozart 5 14 0 21
C. Wilson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
C. Wilson 1 9 0 9
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -1 0
B. Rypien 4 4 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wilson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 134 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 1142 6
C. Wilson 7 134 0 45
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 279 1
A. Mattison 3 37 0 17
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 260 3
S. Modster 3 29 0 20
A. Dhaenens 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 145 1
A. Dhaenens 2 27 0 22
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 441 2
A. Richardson 4 25 1 9
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Bates 2 17 0 9
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 81 0
C. Thomas 2 12 0 6
O. Evans 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 123 2
O. Evans 1 9 0 9
R. Wolpin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 88 0
R. Wolpin 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Maeva 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
T. Maeva 10-1 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 3 0.0
K. Nawahine 7-5 0.0 0
L. Vander Esch 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
L. Vander Esch 7-1 0.0 0
D. Pierce 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
D. Pierce 6-1 0.0 0
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
T. Horton 6-1 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 2-1 0.0 0
B. DeRose 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. DeRose 2-0 0.0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Frazier 2-0 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lui 1-0 0.0 0
D. Moa 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moa 1-0 0.0 0
E. Fesili 57 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Fesili 1-0 0.0 0
D. Auelua 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Auelua 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 1-0 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
C. Weaver 0-1 0.0 0
D. Miles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
D. Miles 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
16/19 50/50
H. Hoggarth 1/2 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 41.3 1
Q. Skillin 2 34.0 1 39
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 40.3 0
J. Velazquez 2 40.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Wolpin 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 16 0
R. Wolpin 1 16.0 16 0
C. Wilson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 26.9 24 0
C. Wilson 1 24.0 24 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 24.9 18 0
A. Williams 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 332 2 0 159.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 2212 14 3 146.8
M. McMaryion 23/36 332 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 595 6
J. Mims 11 43 1 12
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 219 0
M. McMaryion 4 27 0 13
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 456 5
R. Rivers 5 12 0 4
D. Scott 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 66 0
D. Scott 2 10 0 7
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 473 7
J. Hokit 5 9 0 10
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 105 0
D. O'Neal 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 119 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 860 8
K. Johnson 6 119 2 81
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 464 3
J. Jordan 4 91 0 39
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 260 2
Ja. Rice 3 54 0 36
D. Scott 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 540 1
D. Scott 3 35 0 26
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 75 0
D. O'Neal 2 17 0 12
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 110 1
R. Rivers 3 8 0 4
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 98 0
J. Hokit 1 7 0 7
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 104 0
J. Mims 1 1 0 1
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 184 1
D. Grim 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Bailey 7-2 0.0 0
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
G. Helmuth 6-1 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
J. Bryant 6-1 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Hughes 6-1 0.0 0
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
M. Bell 5-1 0.0 0
R. Stanley 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Stanley 4-1 0.0 0
M. Forrester 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
M. Forrester 4-2 1.0 0
J. Allison 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Allison 4-0 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Atkins 4-1 0.0 0
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Kelly 3-0 0.0 0
T. Okeke 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Okeke 1-1 0.0 0
N. Madsen 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Madsen 1-0 1.0 0
J. Haynes 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Haynes 0-2 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Camacho 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
21/25 36/37
J. Camacho 2/2 41 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 42.6 3
B. Cusick 5 39.6 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Scott 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 24.4 25 0
D. Scott 1 25.0 25 0
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 19.7 19 0
D. O'Neal 1 19.0 19 0
T. Soechting 22 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Soechting 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 BOISE 25 3:04 8 75 TD
6:16 BOISE 41 2:56 5 38 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:34 BOISE 22 0:56 10 53 Downs
9:00 BOISE 9 4:11 11 43 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 1:23 3 7 Punt
11:10 BOISE 18 2:33 5 11 Punt
5:43 BOISE 22 3:44 8 72 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 BOISE 25 5:13 12 75 TD
8:37 BOISE 20 3:09 6 17 Punt
1:40 BOISE 10 0:17 4 10 Safety
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 FRESNO 29 3:56 11 71 TD
7:54 FRESNO 25 1:30 3 -2 Punt
3:15 FRESNO 21 1:33 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 FRESNO 25 2:53 7 26 Punt
4:35 FRESNO 14 4:25 11 81 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 FRESNO 26 2:12 6 14 Punt
8:30 FRESNO 33 2:38 7 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:55 FRESNO 25 1:43 8 51 FG
8:59 FRESNO 19 0:14 1 81 TD
5:21 FRESNO 24 3:34 8 26 Punt
1:16 BOISE 37 0:36 2 -4 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores