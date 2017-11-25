Drive Chart
ECU
MEMP

No Text

No. 17 Memphis dominates East Carolina with 70-13 victory

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Nothing from last week or a championship showdown next week was going to distract No. 17 Memphis.

And they sent that message to East Carolina almost immediately on Saturday.

''We only had one focus, coming out and finishing our run,'' Memphis coach Mike Norvell said.

The Tigers dominated the Pirates 70-13 in preparation for next Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against No. 13 Central Florida in Orlando.

Memphis (10-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference, No. 20 CFP) capped their first undefeated home season at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium since it opened in 1965. Memphis won its sixth straight, the lone loss of the season coming Sept. 30 against UCF.

None of that or last week's 66-45 over SMU to clinch the conference's West Division seemed to steer the Tigers' focus from the task in front of them.

''Today is a symbolic day for our program, to be able to get our 10th win, the continued progression moving forward,'' Norvell said. ''We have a special group of young men sitting in that locker room. They believe in each other, they will each other and they've done everything we've asked them to do.''

The tone was set on Memphis's first possession. Riley Ferguson, who finished with 299 yards passing, connected with Anthony Miller in the flat and Miller took off, weaving his way down the field, splitting defenders and racing for an 89-yard touchdown pass. Ferguson threw three TD passes.

Memphis scored on its first six offensive possessions in the half and added a pick-six of 32 yards by safety Jonathan Cook.

That put Memphis up 49-0 at the half.

''This probably was the best team we've played to this point, and it's going to be an interesting championship game,'' Pirate coach Scottie Montgomery said. ''That's a championship team we just watched.''

East Carolina scored twice after halftime on passes from Gardner Minshew, but even the first score resulted in problems. The extra point after Minshew's 33-yard scoring pass to Jimmy Williams was blocked.

Then on the ensuing kickoff, Memphis' Tony Pollard returned it 100 yards, giving Memphis a 63-6 lead.

''In this league, there's going to be teams with speed, and then there's the rest of the group,'' Montgomery said. ''I think we can play with a lot of the teams that are not these speed teams, but (speed teams) expose you..Today, was a really, really clear sight of that.''

The TAKEAWAY

East Carolina: The Pirates, who were looking to build on last week's win over Cincinnati, never got anything going in the game. Not only did they fall behind early, but their offense was stagnant, finishing the first half with only 27 yards rushing and 193 overall. In two seasons at ECU, coach Scottie Montgomery is 6-18.

Memphis: The Tigers are not only playing for an AAC title next week, but they could earn a spot in a New Year's Six bowl by beating UCF. They lost a chance to host the title game when UCF beat USF on Friday.

RETURN REDUX

Most coaches have learned to kick the ball away from Pollard, who leads the nation in kickoff return yards, entering the game with a 40.7 average. And East Carolina made only one mistake Saturday. Caleb Pratt kicked it deep in the end zone - 5 or 6 yards deep - but that wasn't deep enough. Pollard took off and returned the kick - officially - 100 yards. ''This week (Norvell) gave me the green light,'' Pollard said. ''He said if I'm able to catch it and come forward, then I can come out with it. And I took advantage of it.''

Pollard's average is now 44.1.

UP NEXT

East Carolina: The Pirates look toward next season.

Memphis: The Tigers lost 40-13 to UCF in September.

''I'm going to enjoy this a little tonight, but I'm going to watch film on UCF,'' Ferguson said. ''This is the big one coming up.''

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:17
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
70
Touchdown 9:17
6-P.Taylor runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
02:12
pos
13
69
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:04
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
63
Touchdown 3:04
5-G.Minshew complete to 86-S.Baggett. 86-S.Baggett runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
03:52
pos
12
63
Point After TD 6:56
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
63
Touchdown 6:56
91-C.Pratt kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 1-T.Pollard runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
63
yds
00:14
pos
6
62
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:10
9-J.Verity extra point is no good. blocked by 90-J.Tate.
plays
yds
pos
6
56
Touchdown 7:10
5-G.Minshew complete to 81-J.Williams. 81-J.Williams runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
134
yds
04:17
pos
6
56
Point After TD 11:35
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 11:35
4-R.Ferguson complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
03:25
pos
0
55
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:10
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 2:10
8-D.Henderson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
93
yds
01:37
pos
0
48
Point After TD 6:40
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 6:40
6-P.Taylor runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:55
pos
0
41
Point After TD 12:35
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 12:35
28-D.Dorceus runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
02:04
pos
0
34
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 0:56
4-R.Ferguson complete to 89-P.Mayhue. 89-P.Mayhue runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
01:25
pos
0
27
Point After TD 4:42
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:50
5-G.Minshew incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Farrier INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Cook at ECU 32. 14-J.Cook runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
32
yds
0:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:07
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:07
8-D.Henderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
03:11
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:46
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:46
4-R.Ferguson complete to 3-A.Miller. 3-A.Miller runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
89
yds
00:15
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 23
Rushing 8 14
Passing 15 8
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 7-18 3-6
4th Down Conv 2-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 454 635
Total Plays 91 49
Avg Gain 5.0 13.0
Net Yards Rushing 115 333
Rush Attempts 37 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 9.8
Net Yards Passing 339 302
Comp. - Att. 28-54 10-15
Yards Per Pass 6.3 20.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-74 8-88
Touchdowns 2 10
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 3-37.3 1-48.0
Return Yards 196 141
Punts - Returns 1-2 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 9-194 1-100
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-32
Kicking 1/4 10/10
Extra Points 1/2 10/10
Field Goals 0/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 3-9 0013013
20 Memphis 10-1 282114770
o81.5, MEMP -30.0
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN
 339 PASS YDS 302
115 RUSH YDS 333
454 TOTAL YDS 635
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 351 2 3 107.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.2% 2140 16 7 129.1
G. Minshew 28/54 351 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Dye 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 217 0
T. Dye 12 71 0 11
H. Howe 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 419 3
H. Howe 14 48 0 12
D. Pinnix 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 229 2
D. Pinnix 7 3 0 4
G. Minshew 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -40 0
G. Minshew 4 -7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 128 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 1069 7
T. Brown 7 128 0 32
T. Deans 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 177 2
T. Deans 5 59 0 20
H. Howe 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 219 0
H. Howe 5 44 0 16
Ji. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 447 3
Ji. Williams 1 33 1 33
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 211 3
D. Farrier 1 31 0 31
S. Baggett 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 105 2
S. Baggett 2 22 1 17
C. Marshmon 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Marshmon 1 10 0 10
D. Grayson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 886 6
D. Grayson 2 10 0 7
T. Sirk 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
T. Sirk 1 7 0 7
D. Pinnix 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 49 0
D. Pinnix 2 6 0 6
T. Dye 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
T. Dye 1 1 0 1
T. Green 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Green 0 0 0 0
M. Gray 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Gray 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
A. Ramseur 5-1 0.0 0
K. Wiggins 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Wiggins 5-0 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
C. Gore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Gore 4-0 0.0 0
C. Love 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Love 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sutton 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Sutton 2-1 0.0 0
K. Canady 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Canady 2-0 0.0 0
J. Price 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Price 2-0 0.0 0
C. Gibbs 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Gibbs 1-0 0.0 0
K. Futrell 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Futrell 1-0 0.0 0
A. Turner 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
C. Seargent 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
C. Seargent 1-4 0.0 0
R. Mellott 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Mellott 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
16/25 35/36
J. Verity 0/2 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 1
J. Verity 3 37.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
9 20.8 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 21.5 38 0
T. Brown 9 20.8 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
T. Brown 1 2.0 2 0
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Ferguson 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 299 3 0 338.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 3500 32 8 158.3
R. Ferguson 9/13 299 3 0
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 63 1 0 155.9
D. Moore 1/2 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 127 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 691 12
P. Taylor Jr. 6 127 2 60
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 122 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 1045 8
D. Henderson 10 122 2 32
D. Dorceus 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 201 3
D. Dorceus 8 51 1 19
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
D. Moore 3 15 0 11
R. Ferguson 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 48 6
R. Ferguson 3 14 0 6
A. Young 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Young 2 5 0 3
B. Davis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Davis 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Miller 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 144 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 1212 14
A. Miller 3 144 1 89
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 274 3
D. Coxie 2 78 1 61
P. Mayhue 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 436 2
P. Mayhue 2 49 1 46
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 429 3
T. Pollard 1 14 0 14
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 212 2
D. Henderson 1 14 0 14
R. Proctor 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
R. Proctor 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Akins 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Akins 6-1 0.0 0
A. Hall 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
A. Hall 5-0 0.0 0
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 5-1 0.0 0
J. Cook 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Cook 4-1 0.0 1
T. Carter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 4 0.0
T. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
T. Windham 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Windham 3-1 0.0 0
G. Avery 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
G. Avery 3-1 1.0 0
N. Augustus 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Augustus 3-0 0.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Russell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Dorceus 3-0 0.0 0
C. Harden 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harden 2-0 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Goodson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
L. Thomas 2-1 0.0 1
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Hart 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tate 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tate 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hill 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Hill 1-0 1.0 0
B. Huff 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Huff 1-0 0.0 0
J. Collins 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Collins 1-1 0.0 0
H. Ferrari 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Ferrari 1-0 0.0 0
C. Slaughter 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Slaughter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Pickens 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pickens 1-0 0.0 0
S. White 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. White 1-1 0.0 0
E. Cooper 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Cooper 0-1 0.0 0
Jo. Perry 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Jo. Perry 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 10/10
SEASON FG XP
7/9 54/55
R. Patterson 0/0 0 10/10 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Smith 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 40.2 1
S. Smith 1 48.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 100.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 44.2 100 3
T. Pollard 1 100.0 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Miller 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 6 0
A. Miller 1 6.0 6 0
J. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 5.5 3 0
J. Williams 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 ECU 26 2:45 6 18 Punt
11:41 ECU 20 3:14 6 20 Punt
4:59 ECU 18 0:09 3 80 INT
4:35 ECU 38 2:04 4 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:56 ECU 25 0:31 5 -7 INT
12:28 ECU 20 3:47 9 44 FG Miss
6:34 ECU 27 2:43 9 62 INT
2:04 ECU 27 1:56 8 50 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 ECU 34 4:17 11 66 TD
6:56 ECU 50 3:52 9 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:34 ECU 5 1:02 11 70 Downs
9:06 ECU 9 6:39 16 78 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 MEMP 11 0:15 1 89 TD
8:18 MEMP 27 3:11 11 73 TD
2:21 MEMP 34 1:25 5 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 MEMP 18 2:04 6 82 TD
8:35 MEMP 36 1:55 5 64 TD
3:47 MEMP 7 1:37 5 93 TD
0:03 MEMP 23 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 25 3:25 8 75 TD
7:10 ECU 35 0:14 2 -15 TD
3:04 MEMP 35 1:15 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 MEMP 25 2:12 4 75 TD
2:19 MEMP 21 1:49 3 6 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores