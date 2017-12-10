|
|
|KENSAW
|SAMST
Sam Houston State hangs on to advance to FCS semifinals
(STATS) - Critics have considered Sam Houston State overrated so often in recent years that the Bearkats are probably underrated these days.
All Sam Houston does is win, though, and the No. 6 seed in the FCS playoffs is returning to the semifinals after holding off Kennesaw State 34-27 in a quarterfinal Saturday night at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.
Sam Houston (12-1) will visit No. 2 seed North Dakota State (12-1) Friday night. The Bison routed Wofford 42-10 in a quarterfinal earlier Saturday.
NDSU (26) and Sam Houston (16) have the most playoff wins in the FCS this decade. While the host Bison will appear in their FCS-record seventh consecutive semifinal, the Bearkats will be there for the third time in coach K.C. Keeler's four years at the helm and the fifth time in seven years. But the Southland Conference power has suffered some lopsided defeats in the playoffs - hence the criticism - and they've dropped two championship games and one semifinal to NDSU in that time.
"We talk about them all the time in terms of they're the standard," Keeler said. "Alabama, North Dakota State, they're the standard. And we're excited to get a chance to go play them at their place. If you're going to beat the best, you want to beat them at their place."
In its first meeting against Kennesaw State, Sam Houston kept the Owls (12-2) from becoming the first Big South team to reach the semifinals while ending their 12-game winning streak. The matchup featured Kennesaw's No. 1-ranked rushing attack in the FCS, which gained 352 yards on 64 carries, and Sam Houston's No. 1 passing attack led by Jeremiah Briscoe. The senior quarterback threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Yedidiah Louis.
Sam Houston's often-maligned defense was excellent in the first half while the Bearkats built as much as a 24-7 lead. Kennesaw State's offense then found its rhythm, including through the air, and the Owls inched their way back within seven points twice in the fourth quarter.
With Kennesaw trailing 34-27, Dustin Clabough's diving interception of Briscoe gave the Owls the ball at the Bearkats' 41 with 5:04 left.
The Owls picked up two first downs and got as far as the 11 before the drive stalled. On 4th-and-5, the Owls pitched a reverse to Ezra Naylor, who was forced backward while crossing the pocket before being dropped for a 4-yard loss with 1:24 left, effectively clinching Sam Houston's win.
"We knew we were just going to have to play assignment football," said Bearkats defensive end Chris Stewart, who had a game-high 15 tackles with two sacks. "We knew they were going to get yards on us. But our focus is trying to get our offense as many possessions as we could, and that's what we did tonight."
Sam Houston State had a 24-10 halftime lead, answering Kennesaw State junior Darnell Holland's 13-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game with 24 unanswered points over four straight possessions. Included were Briscoe touchdown passes to Nathan Stewart on a 61-yard bomb and Louis on a 16-yard screen pass. The second one was the 100th in the last two seasons for Briscoe, the 2016 STATS FCS Walter Payton Award winner.
"You saw two of the best teams in the country going after it," Keeler said.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|474
|530
|Total Plays
|79
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|365
|166
|Rush Attempts
|65
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|109
|364
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|12.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-11
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|10-123
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|97
|129
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-95
|5-120
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/3
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|109
|PASS YDS
|364
|
|
|365
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|474
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Burks 3 QB
|C. Burks
|7/14
|120
|1
|1
|
J. McKenzie 4 RB
|J. McKenzie
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Terry 37 RB
|S. Terry
|5
|120
|0
|50
|
D. Holland 33 RB
|D. Holland
|14
|110
|2
|19
|
C. Burks 3 QB
|C. Burks
|21
|43
|1
|7
|
J. McKenzie 4 RB
|J. McKenzie
|15
|43
|0
|7
|
T. Reed 8 RB
|T. Reed
|4
|41
|0
|33
|
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
|B. Rechsteiner
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Chivers 22 RB
|T. Chivers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Naylor 7 WR
|E. Naylor
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sumpter 15 WR
|J. Sumpter
|4
|76
|0
|35
|
T. Reed 8 RB
|T. Reed
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
S. Terry 37 RB
|S. Terry
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Walker 84 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Roman 9 DB
|K. Roman
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gore Jr. 41 LB
|A. Gore Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Sam 49 LB
|I. Sam
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Alufohai 90 DL
|A. Alufohai
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Henkle 26 DB
|T. Henkle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 25 DB
|J. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Portress 57 DL
|T. Portress
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Armstrong 42 LB
|B. Armstrong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ralls 6 DB
|A. Ralls
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Billingslea 98 DL
|M. Billingslea
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Moore 40 DL
|P. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 59 DL
|D. Johnson Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wimberly 54 LB
|B. Wimberly
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clabough 30 DB
|D. Clabough
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Davis 91 DL
|A. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marcus 99 DL
|J. Marcus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Thompson 86 K
|J. Thompson
|2/3
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kinsley 87 P
|C. Kinsley
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|
N. Jones 89 K
|N. Jones
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Terry 37 RB
|S. Terry
|3
|21.0
|26
|0
|
D. Holland 33 RB
|D. Holland
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Briscoe 16 QB
|J. Briscoe
|21/30
|377
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Avery 6 RB
|C. Avery
|21
|129
|1
|33
|
R. Bulmer 34 RB
|R. Bulmer
|8
|29
|0
|7
|
D. Davis 14 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Briscoe 16 QB
|J. Briscoe
|4
|-4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Stewart 81 WR
|N. Stewart
|4
|144
|2
|61
|
Y. Louis 9 WR
|Y. Louis
|9
|123
|2
|31
|
R. Bulmer 34 RB
|R. Bulmer
|2
|50
|0
|47
|
D. Davis 14 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|26
|0
|19
|
R. Henderson 88 TE
|R. Henderson
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Compton 15 WR
|C. Compton
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
C. Avery 6 RB
|C. Avery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Price 27 S
|J. Price
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 54 LB
|J. Johnson
|7-5
|0.5
|0
|
P. Hall 92 DL
|P. Hall
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Brown 25 LB
|H. Brown
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 49 DE
|D. Roberson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Contreras 7 S
|A. Contreras
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Welsh 94 DL
|K. Welsh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stewart 81 WR
|N. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Montoya 41 LB
|S. Montoya
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Honshtein 39 K
|T. Honshtein
|2/2
|22
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Crow 42 K
|C. Crow
|2
|38.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|5
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 14 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|9.0
|9
|0