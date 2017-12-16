Drive Chart
BOISE
OREG

No Text

No. 25 Boise State beats Oregon 38-28 in Las Vegas Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) Bryan Harsin didn't have to say anything.

Boise State had committed two turnovers that were returned for touchdowns in the final minute of the first half, turning a 24-0 rout in the making into a competitive 24-14 contest and allowing Oregon back into the game.

Without any special speech from their head coach, the Broncos regrouped and responded.

Cedrick Wilson caught 10 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, Kekaula Kaniho returned an interception 53 yards for a score and No. 25 Boise State beat Oregon 38-28 in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

''New slate. It's a whole different half. As far as we were concerned, it was 0-0,'' Broncos linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said.

Brett Rypien threw for 362 yards and two touchdown passes - with two interceptions - to help the Broncos (11-3) break a three-game losing streak against Power 5 opposition. Ryan Wolpin rushed for two touchdowns.

Troy Dye and Tyree Robinson each scored a defensive touchdown, and Justin Herbert was 26 of 36 passing for 233 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Ducks (7-6) in new head coach Mario Cristobal's debut.

Boise State forced four turnovers in the first half, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Wolpin's 1-yard touchdown run and Rypien's 26-yard scoring pass to Wilson. Haden Hoggarth added a 39-yard field goal before an off-balance Herbert heaved a pass toward the sideline that was easily picked off and run back by Kaniho, who also had a strip-sack.

Oregon clawed back after Dye recovered a fumble on a botched Statue of Liberty handoff and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown with 37 seconds remaining.

A 65-yard reception by Wilson to set the Boise State single-season record for yards receiving got the Broncos right back in the red zone, but Robinson picked off Rypien's pass in the end zone and took it back 100 yards on the longest interception return in school history with 7 seconds remaining to make it 24-14.

If not for those defensive scores, the full extent of Boise State's dominance would have been evident. The Broncos outgained the Ducks 294-77 in the first half and reached Ducks' territory on 10 of 15 meaningful possessions in the game. They held Oregon to 47 yards rushing and 1.7 yards per carry, recording nine tackles for loss with four sacks while outclassing their Pac-12 foe on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

''They are a great team, and we came out and we played some awesome football,'' said Vander Esch, who had 12 tackles, including three tackles for loss with one sack. ''We didn't take any days off from the moment we won that Mountain West championship. We knew as soon as we won that we still had part of our goal left to go finish.''

After Alec Dhaenens caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Rypien in the third quarter, the Ducks pulled back within 31-21 on a 24-yard scoring throw from Herbert to Brendan Schooler with 10:07 remaining.

Oregon had a chance to cut it to a one-possession game but Herbert was sacked near midfield, and Boise State drove 86 yards in 11 plays capped by Wolpin's second 1-yard touchdown run.

''I think a lot of teams would fold their tent when they're down 24-0 or things don't go their way,'' Cristobal said. ''You look at the way they just kept fighting, scratching and clawing to make this thing a competitive game, to me, that's the positive.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: The Broncos are still the class of the Mountain West. After being written off in September after losses to Washington State and Virginia, Boise State closed the season by winning nine of their last 10 games, including the conference title game and the conference's marquee bowl tie-in.

Oregon: The Ducks didn't exactly do much to back up their push for Cristobal's promotion to head coach. Oregon got pushed around on both lines of scrimmage and make plenty of ill-advised decisions, best exemplified by running back Tony Brooks-James throwing a ball at a defender in the third quarter to scuttle a promising drive.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It wasn't a vintage season for Boise State, but the Broncos will finish ranked for the third time in the last six seasons. Oregon has plenty of work to do before making itself a regular in the top 25 again.

UP NEXT

Boise State: With 18 players that started the Las Vegas Bowl eligible to return next season, including all 11 defenders, the Broncos should be back in the mix to reach a New Year's 6 bowl game. An early road game at Oklahoma State will give a good indication of just how high Boise State's ceiling might be in Harsin's fifth season.

Oregon: A soft non-conference slate and favorable home schedule bodes well for Oregon's record in Cristobal's first season in change, but the Ducks need significant personnel upgrades over the long haul to compete in the loaded Pac-12 North.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:12
41-A.Schneider extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
28
Touchdown 1:12
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:04
pos
38
27
Point After TD 2:22
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
21
Touchdown 2:22
21-R.Wolpin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
86
yds
05:19
pos
37
21
Point After TD 10:07
41-A.Schneider extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 10:07
10-J.Herbert complete to 86-B.Schooler. 86-B.Schooler runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
01:54
pos
31
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:41
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 9:41
4-B.Rypien complete to 87-A.Dhaenens. 87-A.Dhaenens runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:19
pos
30
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
41-A.Schneider extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 0:23
4-B.Rypien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-T.Robinson at ORE End Zone. 2-T.Robinson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
70
yds
00:09
pos
24
13
Point After TD 0:37
41-A.Schneider extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 0:54
4-B.Rypien to ORE 14 FUMBLES. 35-T.Dye runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
10
yds
0:00
pos
24
6
Point After TD 5:11
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 5:24
10-J.Herbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-K.Kaniho at BOISE 47. 28-K.Kaniho runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
0:00
pos
23
0
Field Goal 9:05
96-H.Hoggarth 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
72
yds
03:50
pos
17
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:21
4-B.Rypien complete to 1-C.Wilson. 1-C.Wilson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
32
yds
01:17
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:17
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:17
21-R.Wolpin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
62
yds
05:12
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 14
Rushing 8 3
Passing 16 10
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 7-16 4-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 473 255
Total Plays 90 64
Avg Gain 5.3 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 112 47
Rush Attempts 47 28
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 1.7
Net Yards Passing 361 208
Comp. - Att. 23-43 26-36
Yards Per Pass 8.4 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 3-25
Penalties - Yards 4-50 10-95
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 2
Turnovers 4 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 5-43.0 8-40.9
Return Yards 71 160
Punts - Returns 3--3 2-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 2-46
Int. - Returns 2-51 2-100
Kicking 6/7 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 Boise State 11-3 14107738
Oregon 7-6 01401428
o62.5, OREG -7.0
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 361 PASS YDS 208
112 RUSH YDS 47
473 TOTAL YDS 255
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 362 2 2 142.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 2877 16 6 143.8
B. Rypien 21/38 362 2 2
M. Cozart 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 64.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 754 10 1 160.1
M. Cozart 2/4 7 0 0
C. Wilson 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 46 0 0 195.5
C. Wilson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Wolpin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 71 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 448 6
R. Wolpin 23 71 2 11
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 115 1
R. Mahone 12 34 0 11
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
212 1086 12
A. Mattison 3 12 0 8
C. Wilson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 13 0
C. Wilson 2 4 0 6
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -21 0
B. Rypien 4 -7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wilson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 221 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
83 1511 7
C. Wilson 10 221 1 65
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 335 3
S. Modster 3 63 0 50
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 121 0
C. Thomas 2 31 0 22
A. Dhaenens 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 175 2
A. Dhaenens 3 24 1 13
R. Wolpin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 107 0
R. Wolpin 3 19 0 13
O. Evans 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 131 2
O. Evans 1 8 0 8
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mahone 1 3 0 3
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 494 2
A. Richardson 0 0 0 0
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
J. Bates 0 0 0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Frazier 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Vander Esch 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 1.0
L. Vander Esch 2-0 1.0 0
C. Weaver 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 2.0
C. Weaver 2-0 2.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 1.0 1
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Happle 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
18/23 57/57
H. Hoggarth 1/2 39 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 40.7 0
Q. Skillin 4 41.0 0 45
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 40.6 0
J. Velazquez 1 51.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wilson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 24.5 0 0
C. Wilson 1 0.0 0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 24.7 23 0
A. Williams 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 11.2 4 2
A. Williams 2 2.0 4 0
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Happle 1 0.0 0 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 233 2 2 133.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 1983 15 5 167.5
J. Herbert 26/36 233 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 183 5
J. Herbert 9 17 0 16
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 498 2
T. Brooks-James 7 13 0 6
K. Benoit 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 584 10
K. Benoit 8 11 0 5
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 63 1
J. Redd 3 6 0 5
C. Nelson 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 1
C. Nelson 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 143 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 517 4
D. Mitchell 9 143 0 67
B. Schooler 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 274 3
B. Schooler 2 29 1 24
J. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 299 1
J. Johnson 2 15 0 12
C. Nelson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 404 1
C. Nelson 2 12 0 6
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 1
J. Redd 2 9 1 8
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 320 5
J. Breeland 1 9 0 9
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Felix 2 8 0 8
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 144 1
T. Brooks-James 4 8 0 13
K. Benoit 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 36 0
K. Benoit 2 0 0 0
C. McCormick 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 89 1
C. McCormick 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
J. Hollins 1-0 1.0 0
T. Robinson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Robinson 0-0 0.0 1
A. Springs 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Springs 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Schneider 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/12 63/63
A. Schneider 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 38.4 3
A. Stack 8 40.9 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Nelson 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 25.1 25 0
C. Nelson 2 23.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 8.1 15 0
D. Mitchell 2 7.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 BOISE 33 5:12 14 67 TD
6:47 BOISE 34 2:35 7 -14 INT
2:38 OREG 32 1:17 3 32 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:47 OREG 21 0:41 4 -9 FG Miss
12:55 BOISE 16 3:50 12 62 FG
7:09 BOISE 47 0:56 3 -3 Punt
3:21 BOISE 35 2:27 9 51 TD
0:32 BOISE 28 0:09 2 70 INT
0:07 BOISE 25 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 5:19 12 75 TD
8:00 BOISE 15 0:47 3 4 Punt
3:58 BOISE 3 1:29 4 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 20 2:45 6 30 Punt
10:07 BOISE 25 0:48 3 -8 Punt
7:41 BOISE 14 5:19 11 86 TD
1:11 OREG 44 0:38 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 25 1:25 3 9 Punt
8:17 OREG 25 1:22 4 0 Punt
4:06 OREG 20 1:14 4 12 Fumble
1:21 OREG 25 0:26 2 54 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 OREG 25 1:53 6 23 Punt
8:59 OREG 25 1:42 6 22 INT
6:05 OREG 21 0:41 4 77 INT
5:11 OREG 25 1:40 3 -4 Fumble
0:37 BOISE 2 0:00 1 -5
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 OREG 21 1:21 3 7 Punt
7:04 OREG 44 2:59 9 2 Punt
2:25 OREG 35 2:20 6 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 OREG 22 1:54 9 78 TD
9:12 OREG 42 1:25 5 26 Punt
2:16 OREG 25 1:04 5 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores