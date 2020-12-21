|
Peoples sets bowl rushing mark, App State tops North Texas
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to start college football's pandemic-affected bowl season.
Peoples, a sophomore, surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech's PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl. Peoples also became the seventh player to run for that many scores in a bowl game, a list that includes Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders and Toledo's Kareem Hunt, as the Mountaineers (9-3) remained perfect in bowls since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.
North Texas (4-6) of Conference USA fell behind 28-7 and had no answer for Peoples or the App State rushing game, which finished with 508 yards.
It was a powerful performance by App State and a somewhat normal start to a bowl schedule with few guarantees about how things will play out.
Most years, the Mean Green, who came in with a losing record, would've had their lockers cleaned out until spring practice. But this isn't most years.
The NCAA waived victory minimums for bowl eligibility - how else could 2-8 South Carolina be playing this time of year? - because of COVID-19. The Frisco Bowl, set to start bowl season last Saturday, was canceled when the virus struck SMU, one of that game's teams.
So instead, it was the Mountaineers returning to Coastal Carolina's teal-colored field for the second time this season after losing to the Chanticleers 34-23 in November.
This time, Appalachian State was in control from the start.
Tight end Henry Pearson had first-half TD catches of 22 and 11 yards before the Mountaineers put things out of reach with a 70-yard touchdown run by Marcus Williams Jr. and Peoples' 64-yard burst to the end zone to lead 35-14 at the half.
Peoples piled on with a 62-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He finished the period with a 76-yard run, but was caught just shy of the end zone. No matter. Peoples went in from a yard out for his final touchdown.
He added an 11-yard touchdown run around the left side in the final period. Peoples was still running hard with a 7-yard gain midway through the fourth quarter that moved him atop the NCAA record book for bowl rushing yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are at their best in the postseason. Throw in Sun Belt title game victories the previous two seasons and Appalachian State is 8-0 following the regular season since moving to the conference in 2014.
North Texas: The Mean Green didn't have their usual firepower against Appalachian State. They were already without their best player in receiver Jaelon Darden, who entered the NFL draft earlier this month after having 74 catches for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Before the game, North Texas announced leading rusher DeAndre Torrey and second-leading receiver Deonte Simpson would not play against the Mountaineers.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State, which won four Sun Belt titles from 2016-19, will open at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, facing East Carolina on Sept. 4, 2021.
North Texas: The Mean Green, who open with Northwestern State in September, won nine games in both 2017 and 2018, but just four the past two seasons. Coach Seth Littrell will look to turn that around in 2021.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
C. Peoples
6 RB
319 RuYds, 5 RuTDs
J. Bean
5 QB
251 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|31
|Rushing
|15
|15
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|638
|497
|Total Plays
|58
|95
|Avg Gain
|11.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|502
|230
|Rush Attempts
|40
|58
|Avg Rush Yards
|12.6
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|136
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|12-118
|9-91
|Touchdowns
|8
|4
|Rushing TDs
|6
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|69
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-63
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|136
|PASS YDS
|267
|
|
|502
|RUSH YDS
|230
|
|
|638
|TOTAL YDS
|497
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|8/17
|114
|1
|0
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|23
|319
|5
|76
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|6
|101
|1
|70
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|4
|35
|0
|22
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|3
|26
|0
|19
|
G. Montgomery 45 RB
|G. Montgomery
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Huesman 7 QB
|J. Huesman
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|3
|3
|47
|2
|22
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|6
|2
|45
|0
|39
|
T. Ross 86 TE
|T. Ross
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Roof 15 LB
|T. Roof
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wright 17 DB
|T. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 2 DB
|K. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
|T. Dawkins Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 46 DL
|C. Washington
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|4
|38.8
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|20.0
|27
|0
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|3.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|17
|120
|0
|26
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|26
|97
|1
|17
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|13
|10
|0
|17
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|10
|7
|131
|1
|34
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|7
|4
|46
|0
|15
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|7
|5
|45
|0
|18
|
L. Thompson 80 WR
|L. Thompson
|9
|5
|44
|2
|16
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 18 DB
|U. Stout
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Colvin 93 DL
|C. Colvin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 11 DB
|C. Johnson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 17 DB
|D. Gaddie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 LB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 14 LB
|K. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 16 DL
|J. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howell 34 LB
|K. Howell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 42 LB
|G. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|5
|41.2
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|2
|15.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Thompson 80 WR
|L. Thompson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
U. Stout 18 DB
|U. Stout
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 out of bounds at the APP 5.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 33 for -2 yards (8-J.Davis30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - APLST 33(14:25 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - APLST 33(14:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 37 for 4 yards (5-T.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - APLST 37(13:38 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 29 yards from APP 37 out of bounds at the NTX 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(13:27 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 37 for 3 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 37(13:07 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 38 for 1 yard (13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 38(12:25 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 6-L.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 38(12:19 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 35 yards from NTX 38 to the APP 27 downed by 23-K.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(12:07 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 31 for 4 yards (23-K.Davis11-C.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 31(11:34 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to APP 44 for 13 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(11:13 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to NTX 37 for 19 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(11:13 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 11-C.Johnson Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at NTX 37. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(11:00 - 1st) 14-M.Williams complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 82-D.Hair-Griffin.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:54 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 27 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb9-D.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(10:26 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 36 for 9 yards (7-T.Cobb31-N.Hampton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(10:07 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 34 for -2 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 34(9:33 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 49 for 15 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(9:15 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to APP 47 for 4 yards (13-K.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 47(8:55 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to APP 48 for -1 yard (5-T.Hennigan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 48(8:27 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Roberts.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 48(8:21 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards from APP 48 to APP 10 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(8:12 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 13 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 13(7:42 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 28 for 15 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(7:11 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 32 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders93-C.Colvin).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 32(6:41 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 86-T.Ross. 86-T.Ross to APP 48 for 16 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(6:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to NTX 47 for 5 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 47(5:52 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 43 for 4 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 43(5:23 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 39 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(4:53 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Penalty on NTX 18-U.Stout Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(4:45 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 28 for 1 yard (34-K.Howell11-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 28(4:02 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 28(3:38 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 7 for 21 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - APLST 7(3:38 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 2 for 5 yards (19-J.Brown). Team penalty on NTX Illegal formation 4 yards enforced at NTX 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - APLST 3(3:09 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 3(3:09 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:45 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 42 for 17 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(2:09 - 1st) 5-J.Bean sacked at NTX 35 for -7 yards (43-H.Paillant).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - NTEXAS 35(1:32 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 42 for 7 yards (12-S.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(1:11 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to APP 43 for 15 yards (12-S.Jones).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(1:03 - 1st) 5-J.Bean sacked at APP 46 for -3 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - NTEXAS 46(0:13 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to APP 42 for 4 yards (97-C.Spurlin31-N.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 42(0:05 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 6-L.Thompson.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 42(0:05 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to APP 28 for 14 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(14:35 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to APP 25 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 25(14:35 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 6-L.Thompson. 6-L.Thompson to APP 19 for 6 yards (13-K.Smith29-B.Harrington).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 19(14:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to APP 16 for 3 yards (12-S.Jones).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(13:53 - 2nd) 17-K.Martin complete to 6-L.Thompson. 6-L.Thompson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 60 yards from NTX 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 18 for 13 yards (40-J.Johnson47-S.Carmichael).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 18(13:08 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 23 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - APLST 23(13:08 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 51-T.Bird Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at APP 23. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - APLST 11(13:08 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 16 for 5 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - APLST 16(12:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 26 for 10 yards (18-U.Stout).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - APLST 26(11:41 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 12-S.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at APP 26. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 21(11:29 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 21. 18-U.Stout to NTX 45 for 10 yards (13-K.Smith). Penalty on NTX 15-D.Morris Holding 20 yards enforced at NTX 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:29 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 18-U.Stout Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at NTX 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(10:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 89-A.Alberding. 89-A.Alberding to NTX 25 for 12 yards (52-D.Jackson). Penalty on NTX 89-A.Alberding Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 5 yards enforced at NTX 13. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 8(10:38 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 17 for 9 yards (26-N.Ross).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 17(10:19 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to NTX 25 for 8 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to NTX 30 for 5 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(9:45 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 34 for 4 yards (51-T.Bird).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(9:02 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to APP 49 for 17 yards (13-K.Smith52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(8:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to APP 49 for no gain (51-T.Bird10-T.Frizzell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(8:35 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(8:32 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 46-C.Washington Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 44(8:32 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to APP 41 for 3 yards (97-C.Spurlin99-J.Earle).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 41(7:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(7:52 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to NTX 37 for 22 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(7:12 - 2nd) 11-J.Virgil runs ob at NTX 28 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 28(6:44 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 21 for 7 yards (10-M.Sanders11-C.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(6:29 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 11 for 10 yards (23-K.Davis11-C.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(6:09 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 19 for 18 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(5:56 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 26 for 7 yards (97-C.Spurlin52-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 26(5:42 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 30 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(5:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to NTX 31 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 31(4:58 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs ob at NTX 38 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 38(4:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 42 for 4 yards (26-N.Ross).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(4:10 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to APP 46 for 12 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(3:56 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to APP 37 for 9 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 37(3:41 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to APP 32 for 5 yards (29-B.Harrington7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(3:24 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(3:18 - 2nd) 23-I.Johnson to APP 30 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 30(2:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 30(2:48 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(2:42 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:29 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 25 for no gain (13-K.Smith).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 50 for 25 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(1:58 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to APP 41 for 9 yards (52-D.Jackson). Penalty on NTX 60-C.Cassidy Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 50. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 20 - NTEXAS 40(1:50 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to APP 34 for 26 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(1:37 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to APP 27 for 7 yards (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 27(1:19 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to APP 28 for -1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(1:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(1:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to APP 14 for 14 yards (13-K.Smith52-D.Jackson). Penalty on APP 46-C.Washington Illegal use of hands 7 yards enforced at APP 14.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(0:49 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to APP 4 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 4(0:31 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 42 yards from NTX 35. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 36 for 13 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(0:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 82-D.Hair-Griffin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(0:11 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 25 for no gain (9-D.Taylor31-N.Hampton).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 56 yards from APP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 22 for 13 yards (28-K.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(14:55 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 27 for 5 yards (50-D.Dingle-Prince29-B.Harrington).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(14:33 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 28 for 1 yard (7-T.Cobb50-D.Dingle-Prince).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(13:54 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Burns.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(13:49 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 42 yards from NTX 28. 14-M.Williams to APP 37 for 7 yards (89-A.Alberding). Team penalty on APP Holding 11 yards enforced at APP 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(13:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 26(13:22 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 30 for 4 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 30(12:53 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to NTX 31 for 39 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(12:53 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 30 for 1 yard (93-C.Colvin). Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - APLST 41(12:02 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - APLST 41(11:49 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 30 for 11 yards (93-C.Colvin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 30(11:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to NTX 26 for 4 yards (19-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - APLST 26(10:29 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(10:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 25 for -1 yard.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 25(9:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 35 for 10 yards (26-N.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 35(9:33 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 37 for 2 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(9:09 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean runs ob at NTX 37 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(8:39 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(8:31 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 45 for 8 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 45(7:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 6-L.Thompson. 6-L.Thompson to APP 49 for 6 yards (12-S.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(7:30 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to APP 42 for 7 yards (29-B.Harrington7-T.Cobb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 42(7:15 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to APP 36 for 6 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(6:50 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean to APP 34 for 2 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 34(6:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 36 for 33 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(6:05 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to APP 37 for 1 yard (14-K.Wood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 37(5:28 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 37(5:20 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 42 for 5 yards (19-J.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 42(4:43 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 43 yards from APP 42 out of bounds at the NTX 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(4:33 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 19 for 4 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 19(4:12 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 26 for 7 yards (13-K.Smith7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(3:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(3:43 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 6-L.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(3:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Burns.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(3:30 - 3rd) Team penalty on NTX Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at NTX 26. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NTEXAS 21(3:19 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards from NTX 21. 14-M.Williams to APP 38 for -1 yard (29-N.Durham).
|Result
|Play
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(3:09 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 18-U.Stout.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 49 for 24 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(2:39 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to APP 47 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb97-C.Spurlin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 47(2:18 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean to APP 35 for 12 yards (52-D.Jackson). Team penalty on NTX Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 47. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - NTEXAS 43(2:00 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 44 for 1 yard (29-B.Harrington).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - NTEXAS 44(1:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean sacked at NTX 27 for -17 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|Punt
|
4 & 32 - NTEXAS 27(0:52 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards from NTX 27 to the APP 21 downed by 4-J.Rucker.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(0:35 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 37 for 16 yards. Team penalty on APP Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APP 37.
|+76 YD
|
1 & 9 - APLST 22(0:20 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 2 for 76 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - APLST 2(15:00 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 1 for 1 yard (16-J.Pickett42-G.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 1(14:21 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 27-O.Adaway.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:16 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 15 yards (43-H.Paillant12-S.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:00 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 45 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 45(13:38 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to APP 48 for 7 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(13:17 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 6-L.Thompson. 6-L.Thompson to APP 40 for 8 yards (12-S.Jones26-N.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 40(12:49 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to APP 40 for no gain (15-T.Roof29-B.Harrington).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 40(12:25 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to APP 35 for 5 yards (43-H.Paillant46-C.Washington).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(12:03 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Jones at APP 31. 12-S.Jones to NTX 6 for 63 yards (6-L.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - APLST 6(11:50 - 4th) Penalty on APP 91-T.Dawkins Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at NTX 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(11:50 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 20(11:35 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to NTX 16 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 16(11:02 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to NTX 10 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(10:25 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to NTX 3 for 7 yards (17-D.Gaddie). Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 10. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - APLST 20(10:03 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to NTX 6 for 14 yards (17-D.Gaddie11-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - APLST 6(9:33 - 4th) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 6. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 11(9:12 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 18-U.Stout.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:03 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to NTX 26 for 1 yard (17-T.Wright51-T.Bird).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(8:36 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 29 for 3 yards (27-R.Clarke51-T.Bird).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(8:09 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to NTX 47 for 18 yards (26-N.Ross).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(7:45 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to APP 42 for 11 yards (17-T.Wright51-T.Bird).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(7:25 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to APP 27 for 15 yards (17-T.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(7:02 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 6-L.Thompson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(6:53 - 4th) 5-J.Bean to APP 24 for 3 yards (50-D.Dingle-Prince). Penalty on APP 50-D.Dingle-Prince Unnecessary roughness 12 yards enforced at APP 24.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(6:35 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to APP 7 for 5 yards (27-R.Clarke).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 7(6:22 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 6-L.Thompson. 6-L.Thompson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 57 yards from NTX 35. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 35 for 27 yards (23-K.Davis49-Z.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:04 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 46 for 11 yards (19-J.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(5:29 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 47 for 1 yard (17-D.Gaddie).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 47(4:56 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to NTX 46 for 7 yards (93-C.Colvin). Penalty on APP 58-R.Neuzil Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 47.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - APLST 37(4:33 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 41 for 4 yards (19-J.Brown93-C.Colvin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - APLST 41(3:53 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 45 for 4 yards (93-C.Colvin).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 45(3:04 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 39 yards from APP 45. 6-L.Thompson to NTX 18 for 2 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(2:52 - 4th) 5-J.Bean to NTX 21 for 3 yards (15-T.Roof).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 21(2:21 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 25 for 4 yards (2-K.Dawson46-C.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 25(1:59 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 27 for 2 yards (15-T.Roof51-T.Bird).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 27(1:31 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 27 for no gain (91-T.Dawkins).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(1:26 - 4th) 45-G.Montgomery to NTX 12 for 15 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 12(0:50 - 4th) 45-G.Montgomery to NTX 9 for 3 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 9(0:19 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman to NTX 15 FUMBLES. 7-J.Huesman to NTX 15 for no gain.
APLST
NTEXAS
56
28
Final ESPN
SMU
TXSA
0
0
ESP2