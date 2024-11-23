SMU has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after beating Virginia, 33-7, in Charlottesville. The No. 13 Mustangs are undefeated in conference play during their first season transitioning to a Power Four school.

The Mustangs are the first team transitioning to a power conference to reach a conference championship game in the National Championship Game era (since 1998). Previously, Louisville hit nine wins while moving into both the ACC (2014) and Big East (2005). SMU was picked seventh out of 17 teams in the preseason ACC poll and did not receive a single first-place vote.

Since losing to now-No. 14 BYU in Week 2, the Mustangs have rattled off eight straight victories. Four of their last five wins have been by double-figures. The winning streak has coincided with inserting quarterback Kevin Jennings, who began the season as the backup quarterback. Jennings ranks No. 3 in ACC play in total offense at 316.2 yards per game and leads the nation with 9.1 yards per play in conference games.

In a 33-7 victory against Virginia, SMU pitched a shutout for nearly 56 minutes of game time. Jennings threw for 323 yards and added two passing touchdowns and rushing touchdown in the victory. Defensive lineman Isaiah Smith added two sacks in the win to lead a defense that has not allowed 30 points in a game since Sept. 21.

The Mustangs' opponent in the conference title game remains up in the air heading into the final week of the season. Both Miami and Clemson are still alive. With the Hurricanes' win against Wake Forest, Miami is in control of its own destiny if it can beat Syracuse in the final week. If Miami drops that game, Clemson would get in with a 7-1 ACC record. The Tigers have no conference games remaining in 2024.