The Associated Press released its 2024 All-America Team on Monday, highlighted by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado earning three different nods. Hunter captured first-team honors at cornerback and all-purpose, and also earned a second-team honor at wide receiver. He joined Notre Dame's Xavier Watts as the only players to repeat as first-team selections over the past two years.

However, runner-up running back Ashton Jeanty was the only unanimous selection to the list after rushing for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns in one of the greatest seasons ever by a running back. He led a stacked group at the position, along with top-five Heisman finisher Cam Skattebo of Arizona State. Heisman finalist quarterbacks Cam Ward (Miami) and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) also earned All-America honors, alongside second-team pick Shedeur Sanders.

The SEC had the most first-team selections with six, but the ACC and Big Ten were close behind at five. The Big 12 earned four picks on the first team, while the MAC shocked with three selections: Addison West (Western Michigan), Harold Fannin (Bowling Green) and Shaun Dolac (Buffalo).

Here's a look at the 2023 AP All America teams:

First team

Offense

QB: Cam Ward, senior, Miami

RB: Ashton Jeanty, junior, Boise State

RB: Cam Skattebo, senior, Arizona State

OT: Kelvin Banks, junior, Texas

OT: Will Campbell, junior, LSU

OG: Addison West, senior, Western Michigan

OG: Willie Lampkin, senior, North Carolina

C: Jake Slaughter, junior, Florida

TE: Harold Fannin, junior, Bowling Green

WR: Nick Nash, senior, San Jose State

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, junior, Arizona

WR: Xavier Restrepo, senior, Miami

AP: Travis Hunter, junior, Colorado

K: Kenneth Almendares, senior, Louisiana

Defense

EDGE: Abdul Carter, junior, Penn State

EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, senior, Boston College

DT: Mason Graham, junior, Michigan

DT: Walter Nolen, junior, Ole Miss

LB: Jay Higgins, senior, Iowa

LB: Shaun Dolac, graduate, Buffalo

LB: Carson Schwesinger, junior, UCLA

CB: Jahdae Barron, senior, Texas

CB: Travis Hunter, junior, Colorado

S: Xavier Watts, graduate, Notre Dame

S: Caleb Downs, sophomore, Ohio State

DB: Nick Emmanwori, junior, South Carolina

P: Alex Mastromanno, senior, Florida State

Second team

Offense

QB: Shedeur Sanders, senior, Colorado

RB: Omarion Hampton, junior, North Carolina

RB: Kaleb Johnson, junior, Iowa

OT: Spencer Fano, sophomore, Utah

OT: Wyatt Milum, senior, West Virginia

OG: Tyler Booker, junior, Alabama

OG: Donovan Jackson, senior, Ohio State

OG: Dylan Fairchild, junior, Georgia

C: Seth McLaughlin, senior, Ohio State

TE: Tyler Warren, senior, Penn State

WR: Travis Hunter, junior, Colorado

WR: Tre Harris, senior, Ole Miss

WR: Jeremiah Smith, freshman, Ohio State

AP: Desmond Reid, junior, Pittsburgh

K: Dominic Zvada, junior, Michigan

Defense

EDGE: Kyle Kennard, senior, South Carolina

EDGE: Mike Green, sophomore, Marshall

DT: Derrick Harmon, junior, Oregon

DT: Alfred Collins, senior, Texas

LB: Anthony Hill, sophomore, Texas

LB: Danny Stutsman, senior, Oklahoma

LB: Kyle Louis, sophomore, Pittsburgh

CB: Nohl Williams, senior, California

CB: Jermod McCoy, sophomore, Tennessee

S: Malaki Starks, junior, Georgia

S: Malachi Moore, graduate, Alabama

DB: Michael Taaffe, junior, Texas

P: Brett Thorson, junior, Georgia

Third team

Offense

QB: Dillon Gabriel, graduate, Oregon

RB: Dylan Sampson, junior, Tennessee

RB: RJ Harvey, senior, UCF

OT: Josh Conerly, junior, Oregon

OT: Aireontae Ersery, senior, Minnesota

OG: Tate Ratledge, senior, Georgia

OG: Paolo Gennarelli, sophomore, Army

C: Jacob Gardner, graduate, Colorado State

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, junior, Syracuse

WR: Tai Felt, senior, Maryland

WR: Jayden Higgins, senior, Iowa State

WR: Jordyn Tyson, sophomore, Arizona State

WR: Eric Rivers, senior, FIU

AP: Brashard Smith, senior, SMU

K: Ryan Fitzgerald, senior, Florida State

Defense

EDGE: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, senior, Virginia Tech

EDGE: Mikail Kamara, junior, Indiana

DT: Aeneas Peebles, graduate, Virginia Tech

DT: Kenneth Grant, junior, Michigan

LB: Chris Paul Jr., junior, Ole Miss

LB: Barrett Carter, senior, Clemson

LB: Jalon Walker, junior, Georgia

CB: Chandler Rivers, junior, Duke

CB: Will Johnson, junior, Michigan

S: Lathan Ransom, graduate, Ohio State

S: Jalen Catalon, senior, UNLV

DB: Mello Dotson, senior, Kansas

P: Eddie Czaplicki, senior, USC