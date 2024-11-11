A huge part of the 2024 college football season is the full debut of the Big Ten on CBS as the conference moves into the iconic broadcast spot at 3:30 p.m. ET at a time when the league has, literally, never been bigger. In total, the CBS Sports college football schedule includes five different doubleheaders and three prime-time games, the last of which will be CBS's inaugural broadcast of the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m from Indianapolis.

Penn State will be heavily featured over the month of November with back-to-back road games against Purdue and Minnesota to highlight the Big Ten on CBS slate. The Nittany Lions suffered yet another brutal loss to Ohio State earlier in the season but remain very much in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. Taking care of business in two important road spots will be important for the Nittany Lions to remain in the conversation for both goals.

Some of the mainstays from CBS's traditional schedule remain, including a spotlight on the service academies with Navy at Air Force (Oct. 5), Air Force at Army (Nov. 2) and the Army-Navy Game (Dec. 14). CBS will wrap up the college football season by airing the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

Those selections, and the rest of the yet-to-be-determined matchups in the schedule below, will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the games