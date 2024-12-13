The 2024 Celebration Bowl, which hosts the champion of the SWAC and the MEAC each year, features the Jackson State Tigers (11-2) matching up against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-2) on Saturday. The Tigers enter on a nine-game win streak. On Dec. 7, they blew out the Southern Jaguars 41-13 to win the SWAC Championship Game. Meanwhile, South Carolina State has secured eight straight wins. On Nov. 23, the Bulldogs torched Norfolk State 53-21 to win the MEAC championship. These teams squared off in the Celebration Bowl in 2021, where the Bulldogs came out on top 31-10.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., is set for noon ET. SC State is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Jackson State vs. South Carolina State odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Jackson State vs. South Carolina State picks, make sure to check out the predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Now, Cohen has locked in on Jackson State vs. SC State and just revealed his coveted college football picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and CFB betting lines for SC State vs. Jackson State:

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State spread: Tigers -2.5

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State over/under: 53.5 points

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State money line: Tigers -135, Bulldogs +115

Why the Jackson State can cover

Senior running back Irv Mulligan is an agile and instinctive ball carrier in the backfield. This season, Mulligan piled up 1,168 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 6.5 yards per carry. The South Carolina native has surpassed 100 yards in six of his last seven games. In his last outing, Mulligan had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore receiver Joanes Fortilien has been the go-to option in the aerial attack. Fortilien stands at 6-foot-5 and uses his size to his advantage. This season, he has 35 catches for 584 yards, nine touchdowns and 16.7 yards per reception. The Florida native has four catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 23. He has five games with at least 60 receiving yards this season.

Why the South Carolina State can cover

The Bulldogs had one of the best offenses in the MEAC this campaign. They were ranked second in the conference in scoring offense (35.5) and first in total offense (426.5) and passing offense (272.8). Sophomore receiver Caden High is an explosive and dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. High leads the team in catches (58), receiving yards (892) and receiving yards (7). The Georgia native has reeled in a touchdown in four of his last five games.

Senior receiver Justin Smith-Brown is an additional weapon on offense. This season, he had 49 receptions for 725 yards and four touchdowns. In his last outing, Smith-Brown had seven catches for 101 yards.

How to make Jackson State vs. South Carolina State picks

Cohen has analyzed Jackson State vs. South Carolina State from every possible angle. He's leaning Over on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on Saturday, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?