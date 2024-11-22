All eyes will be on Columbus on Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 5 Indiana at noon ET, with the winner likely earning a spot in the Big Ten title game against Oregon. Ohio State is a true perennial contender, even if Ryan Day still hasn't quite been able to finish off the job. Indiana, on the other hand, is an upstart, a typically hapless program that's sped into contention under new head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers' schedule has been light, but going 10-0 still commands respect. The Buckeyes will be without starting center Seth McLaughlin after he suffered a torn Achilles at practice on Tuesday.

The latest Week 13 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list Ohio State as a 10.5-point favorite at home over Indiana. Meanwhile, No. 14 BYU is a 3-point underdog against No. 21 Arizona State in another matchup on the Week 13 college football schedule with conference championship (Big 12) -- and therefore CFP -- implications.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Top Week 13 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 13 college football picks: He is once again backing Air Force (+3), this time against Nevada. A 3-7 season has been a disappointment for a Falcons program that managed 29 wins the last three seasons, but Troy Calhoun's squad is suddenly trending after back-to-back wins over Fresno State and Oregon State.

Air Force has covered the spread in three games in a row as an underdog and now will match up against a Nevada squad that has failed to cover the spread in three of four. The Falcons have rushed for 614 yards the last two weeks and the Wolf Pack have allowed 688 yards on the ground over their last three games.

"This is an extremely young Air Force team that will be much-improved next season. We've started to see that improvement over the last couple of weeks," Casale told SportsLine. "On the other side, Nevada is a train wreck right now. The Wolf Pack have dropped four straight games by an average of 14 points." See what other picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

