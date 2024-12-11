The Big Ten released its 2025 conference football schedule on Wednesday, giving all 18 league members a glimpse of what future competition will look like next fall. This will be Year 2 of the expanded conference after Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington joined earlier this summer.
Oregon opens Big Ten competition on the road against Northwestern on Sept. 13 before traveling to Happy Valley two weeks later for a matchup against Penn State. The Ducks won't play Michigan or Ohio State next season after playing both schools during the 2024 campaign.
After avoiding a trip to Southern California this season, Michigan will play on the road against USC on Oct. 11. The Wolverines also have road games against Nebraska, Michigan State, Northwestern and Maryland. Michigan hosts Ohio State in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 29.
Indiana will make its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history against Notre Dame later this month, but the road to get back to the postseason won't be easy thanks of a stout conference schedule next year. The Hoosiers face Iowa, Penn State and Oregon on the road and host Michigan State, UCLA and Wisconsin in Big Ten play.
Protected rivalries
- Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue
- Indiana: Purdue
- Iowa: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
- Maryland: Rutgers
- Michigan: Michigan State, Ohio State
- Michigan State: Michigan
- Minnesota: Iowa, Wisconsin
- Nebraska: Iowa
- Northwestern: Illinois
- Ohio State: Michigan
- Oregon: Washington
- Purdue: Illinois, Indiana
- Rutgers: Maryland
- USC: UCLA
- UCLA: USC
- Washington: Oregon
- Wisconsin: Iowa, Minnesota
2025 Big Ten schedule
Illinois
- Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois
- Sept. 6: at Duke
- Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 20: at Indiana
- Sept. 27: vs. USC
- Oct. 4: at Purdue
- Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 25: at Washington
- Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 15: vs. Maryland
- Nov. 22: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern
Indiana
- Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion
- Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State
- Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State
- Sept. 20: vs. Illinois
- Sept. 27: at Iowa
- Oct. 11: at Oregon
- Oct. 18: vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 25: vs. UCLA
- Nov. 1: at Maryland
- Nov. 8: at Penn State
- Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 29: at Purdue
Iowa
- Aug. 30: vs. Albany
- Sept. 6: at Iowa State
- Sept. 13: vs. UMass
- Sept. 20: at Rutgers
- Sept. 27: vs. Indiana
- Oct. 11: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 18: vs. Penn State
- Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota
- Nov. 8: vs. Oregon
- Nov. 15: at USC
- Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State
- Nov. 28: at Nebraska
Maryland
- Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic
- Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois
- Sept. 13: vs. Towson
- Sept. 20: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 4: vs. Washington
- Oct. 11: vs. Nebraska
- Oct. 18: at UCLA
- Nov. 1: vs. Indiana
- Nov. 8: at Rutgers
- Nov. 15: at Illinois
- Nov. 22: vs. Michigan
- Nov. 29: at Michigan State
Michigan
- Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
- Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
- Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan
- Sept. 20: at Nebraska
- Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin
- Oct. 11: at USC
- Oct. 18: vs. Washington
- Oct. 25: at MSU
- Nov. 1: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 15: at Northwestern
- Nov. 22: at Maryland
- Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State
Michigan State
- Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 6: vs. Boston College
- Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State
- Sept. 20: at USC
- Oct. 4: at Nebraska
- Oct. 11: vs. UCLA
- Oct. 18: at Indiana
- Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
- Nov. 1: at Minnesota
- Nov. 15: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Iowa
- Nov. 29: vs. Maryland
Minnesota
- Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo
- Sept. 6: vs. Northwestern State
- Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
- Sept. 20: vs. Nebraska
- Oct. 4: vs. Purdue
- Oct. 11: at Indiana
- Oct. 18: vs. Wisconsin
- Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
- Nov. 1: at Iowa
- Nov. 8: at Illinois
- Nov. 15: at Maryland
- Nov. 22: at Purdue
Nebraska
- Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati
- Sept. 6: vs. Akron
- Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian
- Sept. 20: vs. Michigan
- Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 11: at Maryland
- Oct. 18: at Minnesota
- Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 1: vs. USC
- Nov. 8: at UCLA
- Nov. 22: at Penn State
- Nov. 28: vs. Iowa
Northwestern
- Aug. 30: at Tulane
- Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois
- Sept. 13: vs. Oregon
- Sept. 27: vs. UCLA
- Oct. 4: vs. ULM
- Oct. 11: at Penn State
- Oct. 18: vs. Purdue
- Oct. 25: at Nebraska
- Nov. 8: at USC
- Nov. 15: vs. Michigan (Wrigley Field)
- Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota (Wrigley Field)
- Nov. 29: at Illinois
Ohio State
- Aug. 30: vs. Texas
- Sept. 6: vs. Grambling
- Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
- Sept. 27: at Washington
- Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota
- Oct. 11: at Illinois
- Oct. 18: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 1: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 8: at Purdue
- Nov. 15: vs. UCLA
- Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 29: at Michigan
Oregon
- Aug. 30: vs. Montana State
- Sept. 6: vs. Oklahoma State
- Sept. 13: at Northwestern
- Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State
- Sept. 27: at Penn State
- Oct. 11: vs. Indiana
- Oct. 18: at Rutgers
- Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 8: at Iowa
- Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota
- Nov. 22: vs. USC
- Nov. 29: at Washington
Penn State
- Aug. 31: at West Virginia
- Sept. 7: vs. Bowling Green
- Sept. 14: vs. Kent State
- Sept. 28: vs. Illinois
- Oct. 5: vs. UCLA
- Oct. 12: at USC
- Oct. 26: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 1: vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 8: vs. Indiana
- Nov. 15: at Michigan State
- Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska
- Nov. 29: at Rutgers
Purdue
- Aug. 30: vs. Ball State
- Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois
- Sept. 13: vs. USC
- Sept. 20: at Notre Dame
- Oct. 4: vs. Illinois
- Oct. 11: at Minnesota
- Oct. 18: at Northwestern
- Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 1: at Michigan
- Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 15: at Washington
- Nov. 29: vs. Indiana
Rutgers
- Aug. 30: vs. Ohio
- Sept. 6: vs. Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State
- Sept. 20: vs. Iowa
- Sept. 27: at Minnesota
- Oct. 11: at Washington
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
- Oct. 25: at Purdue
- Nov. 1: at Illinois
- Nov. 8: vs. Maryland
- Nov. 22: at Ohio State
- Nov. 29: vs. Penn State
UCLA
- Sept. 6: at UNLV
- Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico
- Sept. 27: at Northwestern
- Oct. 4: vs. Penn State
- Oct. 11: at Michigan State
- Oct. 18: vs. Maryland
- Oct. 25: at Indiana
- Nov. 8: vs. Nebraska
- Nov. 15: at Ohio State
- Nov. 22: vs. Washington
- Nov. 29: at USC
USC
- Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State
- Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern
- Sept. 13: vs. Purdue
- Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State
- Sept. 27: at Illinois
- Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
- Oct. 18: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 1: at Nebraska
- Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 15: vs. Iowa
Washington
- Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State
- Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis
- Sept. 13: at Washington State
- Sept. 20: vs. Ohio State
- Sept. 27: at Maryland
- Oct. 4: vs. Rutgers
- Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
- Oct. 18: at Illinois
- Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 8: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 15: at UCLA
- Nov. 22: at Oregon
- Nov. 29: vs. USC
Wisconsin
- Aug. 30: vs. Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 6: vs. Middle Tennessee
- Sept. 13: at Alabama
- Sept. 20: vs. Maryland
- Oct. 4: at Michigan
- Oct. 11: vs. Iowa
- Oct. 18: vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 25: at Oregon
- Nov. 8: vs. Washington
- Nov. 15: at Indiana
- Nov. 22: vs. Illinois
- Nov. 29: at Minnesota