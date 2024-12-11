jeremiah-smith-1.jpg
USATSI

The Big Ten released its 2025 conference football schedule on Wednesday, giving all 18 league members a glimpse of what future competition will look like next fall. This will be Year 2 of the expanded conference after Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington joined earlier this summer.

Oregon opens Big Ten competition on the road against Northwestern on Sept. 13 before traveling to Happy Valley two weeks later for a matchup against Penn State. The Ducks won't play Michigan or Ohio State next season after playing both schools during the 2024 campaign.

After avoiding a trip to Southern California this season, Michigan will play on the road against USC on Oct. 11. The Wolverines also have road games against Nebraska, Michigan State, Northwestern and Maryland. Michigan hosts Ohio State in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 29.

Indiana will make its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history against Notre Dame later this month, but the road to get back to the postseason won't be easy thanks of a stout conference schedule next year. The Hoosiers face Iowa, Penn State and Oregon on the road and host Michigan State, UCLA and Wisconsin in Big Ten play.

Here is the complete list of teams with all the requested changes, arranged in alphabetical order:

Protected rivalries

  • Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue
  • Indiana: Purdue
  • Iowa: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
  • Maryland: Rutgers
  • Michigan: Michigan State, Ohio State
  • Michigan State: Michigan
  • Minnesota: Iowa, Wisconsin
  • Nebraska: Iowa
  • Northwestern: Illinois
  • Ohio State: Michigan
  • Oregon: Washington
  • Purdue: Illinois, Indiana
  • Rutgers: Maryland
  • USC: UCLA
  • UCLA: USC
  • Washington: Oregon
  • Wisconsin: Iowa, Minnesota

2025 Big Ten schedule

Illinois

  • Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois
  • Sept. 6: at Duke
  • Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan
  • Sept. 20: at Indiana
  • Sept. 27: vs. USC
  • Oct. 4: at Purdue
  • Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State
  • Oct. 25: at Washington
  • Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers
  • Nov. 15: vs. Maryland
  • Nov. 22: at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern

Indiana

  • Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion
  • Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State
  • Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State
  • Sept. 20: vs. Illinois
  • Sept. 27: at Iowa
  • Oct. 11: at Oregon
  • Oct. 18: vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 25: vs. UCLA
  • Nov. 1: at Maryland
  • Nov. 8: at Penn State
  • Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin
  • Nov. 29: at Purdue

Iowa

  • Aug. 30: vs. Albany
  • Sept. 6: at Iowa State
  • Sept. 13: vs. UMass
  • Sept. 20: at Rutgers
  • Sept. 27: vs. Indiana
  • Oct. 11: at Wisconsin
  • Oct. 18: vs. Penn State
  • Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota
  • Nov. 8: vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 15: at USC
  • Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State
  • Nov. 28: at Nebraska

Maryland

  • Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic
  • Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois
  • Sept. 13: vs. Towson
  • Sept. 20: at Wisconsin
  • Oct. 4: vs. Washington
  • Oct. 11: vs. Nebraska
  • Oct. 18: at UCLA
  • Nov. 1: vs. Indiana
  • Nov. 8: at Rutgers
  • Nov. 15: at Illinois
  • Nov. 22: vs. Michigan
  • Nov. 29: at Michigan State

Michigan

  • Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
  • Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
  • Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan
  • Sept. 20: at Nebraska
  • Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin
  • Oct. 11: at USC
  • Oct. 18: vs. Washington
  • Oct. 25: at MSU
  • Nov. 1: vs. Purdue
  • Nov. 15: at Northwestern
  • Nov. 22: at Maryland
  • Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State

Michigan State

  • Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
  • Sept. 6: vs. Boston College
  • Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State
  • Sept. 20: at USC
  • Oct. 4: at Nebraska
  • Oct. 11: vs. UCLA
  • Oct. 18: at Indiana
  • Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
  • Nov. 1: at Minnesota
  • Nov. 15: vs. Penn State
  • Nov. 22: at Iowa
  • Nov. 29: vs. Maryland

Minnesota

  • Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo
  • Sept. 6: vs. Northwestern State
  • Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
  • Sept. 20: vs. Nebraska
  • Oct. 4: vs. Purdue
  • Oct. 11: at Indiana
  • Oct. 18: vs. Wisconsin
  • Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
  • Nov. 1: at Iowa
  • Nov. 8: at Illinois
  • Nov. 15: at Maryland
  • Nov. 22: at Purdue

Nebraska

  • Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati
  • Sept. 6: vs. Akron
  • Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian
  • Sept. 20: vs. Michigan
  • Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 11: at Maryland
  • Oct. 18: at Minnesota
  • Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern
  • Nov. 1: vs. USC
  • Nov. 8: at UCLA
  • Nov. 22: at Penn State
  • Nov. 28: vs. Iowa

Northwestern

  • Aug. 30: at Tulane
  • Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois
  • Sept. 13: vs. Oregon
  • Sept. 27: vs. UCLA
  • Oct. 4: vs. ULM
  • Oct. 11: at Penn State
  • Oct. 18: vs. Purdue
  • Oct. 25: at Nebraska
  • Nov. 8: at USC
  • Nov. 15: vs. Michigan (Wrigley Field)
  • Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota (Wrigley Field)
  • Nov. 29: at Illinois

Ohio State

  • Aug. 30: vs. Texas
  • Sept. 6: vs. Grambling
  • Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
  • Sept. 27: at Washington
  • Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota
  • Oct. 11: at Illinois
  • Oct. 18: at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 1: vs. Penn State
  • Nov. 8: at Purdue
  • Nov. 15: vs. UCLA
  • Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers
  • Nov. 29: at Michigan

Oregon

  • Aug. 30: vs. Montana State
  • Sept. 6: vs. Oklahoma State
  • Sept. 13: at Northwestern
  • Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State
  • Sept. 27: at Penn State
  • Oct. 11: vs. Indiana
  • Oct. 18: at Rutgers
  • Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
  • Nov. 8: at Iowa
  • Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota
  • Nov. 22: vs. USC
  • Nov. 29: at Washington

Penn State

  • Aug. 31: at West Virginia
  • Sept. 7: vs. Bowling Green
  • Sept. 14: vs. Kent State
  • Sept. 28: vs. Illinois
  • Oct. 5: vs. UCLA
  • Oct. 12: at USC
  • Oct. 26: at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 1: vs. Ohio State
  • Nov. 8: vs. Indiana
  • Nov. 15: at Michigan State
  • Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska 
  • Nov. 29: at Rutgers

Purdue

  • Aug. 30: vs. Ball State
  • Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois
  • Sept. 13: vs. USC
  • Sept. 20: at Notre Dame
  • Oct. 4: vs. Illinois
  • Oct. 11: at Minnesota
  • Oct. 18: at Northwestern
  • Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers
  • Nov. 1: at Michigan
  • Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State
  • Nov. 15: at Washington
  • Nov. 29: vs. Indiana

Rutgers

  • Aug. 30: vs. Ohio
  • Sept. 6: vs. Miami (Ohio)
  • Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State
  • Sept. 20: vs. Iowa
  • Sept. 27: at Minnesota
  • Oct. 11: at Washington
  • Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
  • Oct. 25: at Purdue
  • Nov. 1: at Illinois
  • Nov. 8: vs. Maryland
  • Nov. 22: at Ohio State
  • Nov. 29: vs. Penn State

UCLA

  • Sept. 6: at UNLV
  • Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico
  • Sept. 27: at Northwestern
  • Oct. 4: vs. Penn State
  • Oct. 11: at Michigan State
  • Oct. 18: vs. Maryland
  • Oct. 25: at Indiana
  • Nov. 8: vs. Nebraska
  • Nov. 15: at Ohio State
  • Nov. 22: vs. Washington
  • Nov. 29: at USC

USC

  • Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State
  • Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern
  • Sept. 13: vs. Purdue
  • Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State
  • Sept. 27: at Illinois
  • Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
  • Oct. 18: at Notre Dame
  • Nov. 1: at Nebraska
  • Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern
  • Nov. 15: vs. Iowa

Washington

  • Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State
  • Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis
  • Sept. 13: at Washington State
  • Sept. 20: vs. Ohio State
  • Sept. 27: at Maryland
  • Oct. 4: vs. Rutgers
  • Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
  • Oct. 18: at Illinois
  • Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
  • Nov. 8: vs. Purdue
  • Nov. 15: at UCLA
  • Nov. 22: at Oregon
  • Nov. 29: vs. USC

Wisconsin

  • Aug. 30: vs. Miami (Ohio)
  • Sept. 6: vs. Middle Tennessee
  • Sept. 13: at Alabama
  • Sept. 20: vs. Maryland
  • Oct. 4: at Michigan
  • Oct. 11: vs. Iowa
  • Oct. 18: vs. Ohio State
  • Oct. 25: at Oregon
  • Nov. 8: vs. Washington
  • Nov. 15: at Indiana
  • Nov. 22: vs. Illinois
  • Nov. 29: at Minnesota