The Big Ten released its 2025 conference football schedule on Wednesday, giving all 18 league members a glimpse of what future competition will look like next fall. This will be Year 2 of the expanded conference after Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington joined earlier this summer.

Oregon opens Big Ten competition on the road against Northwestern on Sept. 13 before traveling to Happy Valley two weeks later for a matchup against Penn State. The Ducks won't play Michigan or Ohio State next season after playing both schools during the 2024 campaign.

After avoiding a trip to Southern California this season, Michigan will play on the road against USC on Oct. 11. The Wolverines also have road games against Nebraska, Michigan State, Northwestern and Maryland. Michigan hosts Ohio State in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 29.

Indiana will make its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history against Notre Dame later this month, but the road to get back to the postseason won't be easy thanks of a stout conference schedule next year. The Hoosiers face Iowa, Penn State and Oregon on the road and host Michigan State, UCLA and Wisconsin in Big Ten play.

Protected rivalries

Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue

Northwestern, Purdue Indiana: Purdue

Purdue Iowa: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin Maryland: Rutgers

Rutgers Michigan: Michigan State, Ohio State

Michigan State, Ohio State Michigan State: Michigan

Michigan Minnesota: Iowa, Wisconsin

Iowa, Wisconsin Nebraska: Iowa

Iowa Northwestern: Illinois

Illinois Ohio State: Michigan

Michigan Oregon: Washington

Washington Purdue: Illinois, Indiana

Illinois, Indiana Rutgers: Maryland

Maryland USC: UCLA

UCLA UCLA: USC

USC Washington: Oregon

Oregon Wisconsin: Iowa, Minnesota

2025 Big Ten schedule

Illinois

Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois

Sept. 6: at Duke

Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 20: at Indiana

Sept. 27: vs. USC

Oct. 4: at Purdue

Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 25: at Washington

Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 15: vs. Maryland

Nov. 22: at Wisconsin

Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern

Indiana

Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State

Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State

Sept. 20: vs. Illinois

Sept. 27: at Iowa

Oct. 11: at Oregon

Oct. 18: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 25: vs. UCLA

Nov. 1: at Maryland

Nov. 8: at Penn State

Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 29: at Purdue

Iowa

Aug. 30: vs. Albany

Sept. 6: at Iowa State

Sept. 13: vs. UMass

Sept. 20: at Rutgers

Sept. 27: vs. Indiana

Oct. 11: at Wisconsin

Oct. 18: vs. Penn State

Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 8: vs. Oregon

Nov. 15: at USC

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 28: at Nebraska

Maryland

Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 13: vs. Towson

Sept. 20: at Wisconsin

Oct. 4: vs. Washington

Oct. 11: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 18: at UCLA

Nov. 1: vs. Indiana

Nov. 8: at Rutgers

Nov. 15: at Illinois

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan

Nov. 29: at Michigan State

Michigan

Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 20: at Nebraska

Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 11: at USC

Oct. 18: vs. Washington

Oct. 25: at MSU

Nov. 1: vs. Purdue

Nov. 15: at Northwestern

Nov. 22: at Maryland

Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State

Michigan State

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 6: vs. Boston College

Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 20: at USC

Oct. 4: at Nebraska

Oct. 11: vs. UCLA

Oct. 18: at Indiana

Oct. 25: vs. Michigan

Nov. 1: at Minnesota

Nov. 15: vs. Penn State

Nov. 22: at Iowa

Nov. 29: vs. Maryland

Minnesota

Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo

Sept. 6: vs. Northwestern State

Sept. 13: vs. Ohio

Sept. 20: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 4: vs. Purdue

Oct. 11: at Indiana

Oct. 18: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 25: vs. Michigan

Nov. 1: at Iowa

Nov. 8: at Illinois

Nov. 15: at Maryland

Nov. 22: at Purdue

Nebraska

Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati

Sept. 6: vs. Akron

Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian

Sept. 20: vs. Michigan

Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 11: at Maryland

Oct. 18: at Minnesota

Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 1: vs. USC

Nov. 8: at UCLA

Nov. 22: at Penn State

Nov. 28: vs. Iowa

Northwestern

Aug. 30: at Tulane

Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois

Sept. 13: vs. Oregon

Sept. 27: vs. UCLA

Oct. 4: vs. ULM

Oct. 11: at Penn State

Oct. 18: vs. Purdue

Oct. 25: at Nebraska

Nov. 8: at USC

Nov. 15: vs. Michigan (Wrigley Field)

Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota (Wrigley Field)

Nov. 29: at Illinois

Ohio State

Aug. 30: vs. Texas

Sept. 6: vs. Grambling

Sept. 13: vs. Ohio

Sept. 27: at Washington

Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 11: at Illinois

Oct. 18: at Wisconsin

Nov. 1: vs. Penn State

Nov. 8: at Purdue

Nov. 15: vs. UCLA

Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 29: at Michigan

Oregon

Aug. 30: vs. Montana State

Sept. 6: vs. Oklahoma State

Sept. 13: at Northwestern

Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State

Sept. 27: at Penn State

Oct. 11: vs. Indiana

Oct. 18: at Rutgers

Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 8: at Iowa

Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 22: vs. USC

Nov. 29: at Washington

Penn State

Aug. 31: at West Virginia

Sept. 7: vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 14: vs. Kent State

Sept. 28: vs. Illinois

Oct. 5: vs. UCLA

Oct. 12: at USC

Oct. 26: at Wisconsin

Nov. 1: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 8: vs. Indiana

Nov. 15: at Michigan State

Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 29: at Rutgers

Purdue

Aug. 30: vs. Ball State

Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois

Sept. 13: vs. USC

Sept. 20: at Notre Dame

Oct. 4: vs. Illinois

Oct. 11: at Minnesota

Oct. 18: at Northwestern

Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 1: at Michigan

Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 15: at Washington

Nov. 29: vs. Indiana

Rutgers

Aug. 30: vs. Ohio

Sept. 6: vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State

Sept. 20: vs. Iowa

Sept. 27: at Minnesota

Oct. 11: at Washington

Oct. 18: vs. Oregon

Oct. 25: at Purdue

Nov. 1: at Illinois

Nov. 8: vs. Maryland

Nov. 22: at Ohio State

Nov. 29: vs. Penn State

UCLA

Sept. 6: at UNLV

Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 27: at Northwestern

Oct. 4: vs. Penn State

Oct. 11: at Michigan State

Oct. 18: vs. Maryland

Oct. 25: at Indiana

Nov. 8: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 15: at Ohio State

Nov. 22: vs. Washington

Nov. 29: at USC

USC

Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State

Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 13: vs. Purdue

Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State

Sept. 27: at Illinois

Oct. 11: vs. Michigan

Oct. 18: at Notre Dame

Nov. 1: at Nebraska

Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 15: vs. Iowa

Washington

Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State

Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis

Sept. 13: at Washington State

Sept. 20: vs. Ohio State

Sept. 27: at Maryland

Oct. 4: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 11: vs. Michigan

Oct. 18: at Illinois

Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 8: vs. Purdue

Nov. 15: at UCLA

Nov. 22: at Oregon

Nov. 29: vs. USC

Wisconsin