Army and Navy have reached an extension to air the historic Army vs. Navy Game on CBS Sports through the 2038 season. This is a 10-year extension on the existing deal, and it keeps the game on the network which has broadcast the rivalry showdown each season since 1996.

As part of the deal, CBS Sports will retain multi-platform rights to broadcast and stream the game both domestically and internationally on its networks and on Paramount+. CBS Sports Network will also continue to have wide shoulder programming in the lead up to the game.

"CBS has long been synonymous with the Army-Navy game and this extension strengthens our partnership with a first-class brand, enhancing America's game and showcasing the remarkable talent of our cadet-athletes on the national stage," Army athletic director Mike Buddie said.

The extension agreement comes in the midst of Army and Navy both having historic 2024 seasons, setting up one of the top iterations of the matchup in years. The Black Knights shocked Tulane to win the AAC in their first year as a member and finished No. 22 in the final CFP Rankings. Navy also had a bounce-back season, winning eight games for the first time since 2019 under second-year coach Brian Newberry.

"America's Game is special and has always been about more than football," CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson said in a statement. "We are privileged to document the extraordinary stories of the cadets and midshipmen on and off the field and will continue to celebrate the traditions and history of this great game while highlighting these venerated service academies for years to come."

The 125th edition of the Army vs. Navy Game will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14 from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Future matchups of the game are set to take place in Baltimore (2025), East Rutherford (2026) and Philadelphia (2027).