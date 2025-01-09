The Chicago Bears are expected to interview Iowa State coach Matt Campbell for their coaching vacancy, according to multiple outlets. Campbell has been a mainstay at Iowa State since taking over the program in 2016. He is the winningest coach in school history with a 62-50 record overall. His 55.4% winning percentage is the best of any Iowa State coach since 1919. He is the only coach to lead the program to five straight winning seasons.

The 2024 season was perhaps his best yet. Campbell led Iowa State to its first-ever 10-win season and a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game -- the team's second in the last six years. In December he signed an eight-year contract extension through 2032.

Campbell has repeatedly garnered interest from big-time programs for opportunities, and was even linked to the Detroit Lions in 2021. In the past, he has turned down every opportunity to remain in Ames, Iowa. Campbell previously spent seven years at Toledo in various roles, and has spent his entire career in the Midwest. He ranked as the No. 25 coach in college football, per CBS Sports.

The Bears fired former coach Matt Eberflus following a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Eberflus was 14-32 in almost three seasons with the organization. Chicago improved from 3-14 to 7-10 last season before getting off to a 4-8 start during the 2024 campaign.

Eberflus was replaced by interim coach Thomas Brown. Brown began the season as the Bears pass game coordinator but was quickly promoted to offensive coordinator following the dismissal of former OC Shane Waldron.

Chicago closed this season with a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers and holds the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.