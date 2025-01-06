Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will not return for the Tigers in 2025, the university announced Monday. Goodwin spent three seasons as Clemson's defensive coordinator after replacing Brent Venables when he left for Oklahoma.

"After meeting with Coach Goodwin on Sunday evening, I have decided to make a change at our defensive coordinator position," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. "I want to thank Wes for his character, commitment, leadership and dedication as well as the relentless work ethic with which he approached his job every day. Wes has been a part of our program for 13 of the past 16 years, and he played an instrumental part in all of our success.

"I love Wes and his family and wish him all the best as he continues his journey. I know he has a bright future ahead."

In 2024, the Tigers had one of their worst defensive years of the Dabo Swinney era -- especially against the run. They finished 101st in the FBS in opponent rush yards per carry (4.71), the most given up by a Clemson defense since 2011.

In Clemson's first-round College Football Playoff loss to Texas, the Longhorns had 292 yards and four touchdowns rushing as a team. Running backs Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner both eclipsed 100 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per touch.

Clemson ranks 69th nationally in total defense (374.1 yards per game) and 53rd in scoring defense (23.4 points per game). The Tigers also struggled preventing explosives, as they allowed 73 plays of 20 yards or more, which ranks 126th in the FBS.

Prior to his promotion to defensive coordinator, Goodwin spent four years as a senior defensive assistant for Clemson, where he worked under Venables. Goodwin was also a graduate assistant (2009-11) and a defensive analyst (2012-14) for Clemson before leaving for a three-year stint as assistant to the head coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Goodwin has been rumored to land at Oklahoma, where he'd reunite with Venables.