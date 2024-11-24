The biggest game on the Week 14 college football slate will see Texas travel to College Station to face Texas A&M with a spot in the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia on the line. The Lone Star Showdown will be renewed for the first time since 2011, and the stakes have rarely been this high.

Ohio State opens as a huge betting favorite to knock off arch-rival Michigan. The Buckeyes are on the doorstep of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game, and a rematch with Oregon would be on the table if Ryan Day's squad takes care of business next weekend. But the Buckeyes have lost their last three games against Michigan.

Notre Dame is also close to securing an at-large bid to the CFP following a blowout 49-14 win over Army. The Fighting Irish have won their last nine games dating back to a Week 2 loss against Northern Illinois. This weekend's showdown against USC will be a final audition for the selection committee.

Here's a look at the early lines for Week 14. Odds via FanDuel.

The big games

Ohio State (-20.5) vs. Michigan: Ohio State opened as a 23.5-point betting favorite against Michigan on FanDuel Sportsbook, which marked the largest spread in the series since 1978, according to ESPN Stats and Info. A win by Ohio State would set up an intriguing rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten title game. Michigan, on the verge of winning a Big Ten title last season, has a chance to play spoiler.

Clemson (-2.5) vs. South Carolina: The loser of this game is out of the playoff picture, in all likelihood. With Clemson being in danger of being left out of the ACC title game (Miami must beat Syracuse), this game could serve as its final audition to get into the CFP as an at-large team. South Carolina has won its last five games and is now in the thick of the CFP picture.

Notre Dame (-6.5) vs. USC: Notre Dame has been on a tear since losing to Northern Illinois earlier this season. With wins over Texas A&M, Louisville, Navy and Army on Notre Dame's résumé, a win over USC would almost guarantee an at-large berth to the CFP. USC has won three of its last four games after starting 3-4 and became bowl-eligible with a win over UCLA.

Alabama (-11.5) vs. Auburn: Alabama's hopes of reaching the CFP are currently on life support after losing to Oklahoma on the road. Auburn is coming off an upset win over Texas A&M to set up an intriguing showdown in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers need a win to reach the six-win mark to become bowl eligible.

Texas (-6.5) vs. Texas A&M: This will be the best game on the Week 14 slate. Even if Texas and Texas A&M had nothing to play for, the renewal of the rivalry after more than a decade makes this appointment viewing. The winner of this game clinches a berth in the SEC title game against Georgia and could be playing for a first-round bye in the CFP. One of the biggest storylines to monitor will be the health of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky.

Best of the rest