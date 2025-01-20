Just two teams are left standing with a shot at the College Football Playoff National Championship as the inaugural 12-team tournament has reached the finish line. No. 7 seed Notre Dame is set to take on No. 8 seed Ohio State for all the marbles on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Both teams reached the title game via hard-fought semifinal wins over brand-name opponents. The Fighting Irish used a late interception to set up a go-ahead field goal in the game's final seconds to knock off Penn State 24-21. The next day, Ohio State turned a fourth-and-goal into a strip-sack score to hold off a late Texas charge in a 28-14 victory over the Longhorns.

The Buckeyes own a 6-2 all-time series lead over Notre Dame. That advantage includes a victory in last year's 17-14 thriller in South Bend, Indiana. The Buckeyes are seeking their first title since 2014. On the other side, a win for Notre Dame would give the Irish their first national championship since 1988.

2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

(8) Ohio State vs. (7) Notre Dame: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

2024-25 College Football Playoff scores

First round

(7) Notre Dame 27, ( 10) Indiana 17 | Recap

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

| Recap Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana (6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania (5) Texas 38, (12) Clemson 24 | Recap

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas (8) Ohio State 42, (9) Tennessee 17 | Recap

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State 31, (3) Boise State 14 | Recap

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Recap State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz. Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas 39, (4) Arizona State 31 | Recap

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Recap Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State 41, (1) Oregon 21 | Recap

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Recap Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif. Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame 23, (2) Georgia 10 | Recap

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Orange Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame 27, (6) Penn State 24 | Recap

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla. Cotton Bowl -- (8) Ohio State 28, (5) Texas 14 | Recap

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas