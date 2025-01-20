Just two teams are left standing with a shot at the College Football Playoff National Championship as the inaugural 12-team tournament has reached the finish line. No. 7 seed Notre Dame is set to take on No. 8 seed Ohio State for all the marbles on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Both teams reached the title game via hard-fought semifinal wins over brand-name opponents. The Fighting Irish used a late interception to set up a go-ahead field goal in the game's final seconds to knock off Penn State 24-21. The next day, Ohio State turned a fourth-and-goal into a strip-sack score to hold off a late Texas charge in a 28-14 victory over the Longhorns.
The Buckeyes own a 6-2 all-time series lead over Notre Dame. That advantage includes a victory in last year's 17-14 thriller in South Bend, Indiana. The Buckeyes are seeking their first title since 2014. On the other side, a win for Notre Dame would give the Irish their first national championship since 1988.
2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule
All times Eastern
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20
- (8) Ohio State vs. (7) Notre Dame: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
2024-25 College Football Playoff scores
First round
- (7) Notre Dame 27, (10) Indiana 17 | Recap
Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana
- (6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap
Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania
- (5) Texas 38, (12) Clemson 24 | Recap
Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas
- (8) Ohio State 42, (9) Tennessee 17 | Recap
Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State 31, (3) Boise State 14 | Recap
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
- Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas 39, (4) Arizona State 31 | Recap
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
- Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State 41, (1) Oregon 21 | Recap
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.
- Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame 23, (2) Georgia 10 | Recap
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans