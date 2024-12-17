Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, is one of the most marketable athletes in college football. While Hunter does get his fair share of endorsements, he also goes out of his way to make sure the rest of his Colorado teammates get a piece of the pie, too.

In an interview with the "Zero 2 Sixty" podcast, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed that Hunter doesn't take a cent from Colorado's NIL collective. In fact, Hunter takes the money he earns from his own endorsement deals and pumps a portion of it back into the collective to make sure there's enough to go around for the rest of the team.

"You know he receives no NIL from the collective?" Sanders Jr. said. "He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of other people's NIL on this team. ... He's paying at least 10-15 guys' NIL on the team from his pocket. He's donated his own money."

Hunter has earned the reputation of being a stand-up teammate off the field, and that's in addition to his exceptional play on it. Despite an enormous workload on both sides of the ball, Hunter played at a high level all season.

As a wide receiver, Hunter led the Big 12 with 92 receptions and 14 touchdowns to go along with his 1,152 receiving yards. When he was lined up as a cornerback, Hunter managed to defend 11 passes, another conference-best number, while coming down with four interceptions.