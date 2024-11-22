Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, 247Sports' No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, shocked the world Thursday when he flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan, 247Sports reports. The Belleville, Michigan native decided to remain in his home state rather than play for the Tigers next season.

Underwood becomes the first No. 1 recruit to commit to Michigan since defensive lineman Rashan Gary in 2016 and first five-star quarterback since J.J. McCarthy, who led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023. He had offers from nearly every major school in the country.

Young has drawn comparisons to Vince Young for his running style but is perhaps a more developed passer at this phase of his career.

"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he's extremely young for the grade and won't turn 20 years old until his third year of college."

The addition is a game-changer for Michigan football and revitalizes the Sherrone Moore era. Underwood pushes the Wolverines to the No. 14 class in the nation with 19 commits, according to 247Sports. He joins No. 2 offensive tackle Andrew Babalola as five-star recruits in the class. Underwood will have a shot to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2025 and resurrect a passing offense that ranks No. 129 nationally.

Underwood had been committed to LSU since January and was the crown jewel of the Brian Kelly recruiting era. He committed in the wake of the Tigers producing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and was on track to lead a top-five national recruiting class. However, LSU has fallen from No. 1 to 36 in total offense in 2024.

