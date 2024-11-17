Despite a 1-9 start a year removed from a perfect regular season and an ACC title, Florida State could retain Mike Norvell in 2025 thanks to a $60 million contract buyout. However, change is inevitable and it began last Sunday when Norvell fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was also let go and now the Seminoles are likely facing a total staff rebuild in the coming months.

Former Miami Hurricanes head coach Randy Shannon will take over as interim defensive coordinator, while Norvell will handle offensive play-calling duties. Shannon is certainly experienced enough to warrant serious consideration for the FSU football coach long-term, but will he have enough time to make a lasting impression? If you want the latest on the FSU football offensive and defensive coordinator searches, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Noles247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Florida State.

The Noles247 FSU insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding FSU's coordinator searches, including insights from Chris Nee, Brendan Sonnone and Zach Blostein, who have deep-rooted ties inside and around the FSU community and decades of combined experiences covering the Seminoles. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on FSU football, recruiting, basketball and more, as well as access to the Unconquered VIP forum, where you can connect with other FSU fans and insiders.

And right now, Noles247 is offering 30% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Noles247 already has a list out of several names to know for defensive coordinator and there are some surprising names included. Head to Noles247 now to see them all.

Top Florida State defensive coordinator candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target for defensive coordinator is SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons. The Mustangs are currently 8-1 overall and lead the ACC with a 5-0 record in their first season in the conference. Symons' defense has been a big part of that success, with SMU allowing only 21.8 points and 341.0 yards of total offense per game over the first nine weeks of the season.

Symons is in his third season as the SMU defensive coordinator and safeties coach and he was also the defensive coordinator at Liberty for three years prior to that. The SMU defense ranked top 10 in the nation in yards allowed per play and are top 20 in 2024 after ranking outside the top 100 in Symons' first season with the program in 2022. At 38, a move to a coordinating role at one of the biggest college football programs in the country would likely put him on the fast track to a high-major head coaching role if he's once again successful. See more candidates at Noles247.

How to get insider FSU coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes a rival coach who has "produced one of the country's most disruptive defensive units in the last two seasons at multiple stops." The Noles 247Sports staff also has thoughts about offensive coordinator and receivers coach. You can only see it all at Noles247.

Who are the top names in the FSU coordinator searches, and what rival coach could be a fit at DC? Go to Noles247 to see their FSU coordinator insights and more, all from a team of FSU and college football insiders, and find out.

And reminder, Noles247 is offering 30% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Noles247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.