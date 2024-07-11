Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon and offensive lineman Bo Hughley were arrested on separate traffic-related charges on back to back nights that include reckless driving, according to police records. Hughley was arrested by University of Georgia police Tuesday night for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on a road; Mondon was booked Wednesday for reckless driving and racing on highways/streets, .

The pair of arrests marks 20 separate incidents in which someone associated with the Georgia football program has been arrested for traffic-related offenses since January 2023. Hughley and Mondon are the third and fourth Georgia players, respectively, to be arrested on charges of reckless driving since March.

That list includes touted transfer running back Trevor Etienne Jr., who was detained in March for driving under the influence, reckless driving and two other misdemeanor charges. Etienne had the DUI-related charges dismissed as part of a July plea agreement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mondon was a key figure on Georgia's defense in 2023 and is a projected starter for the 2024 season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors after logging 68 total tackles, which ranked second on the team, three sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Hughley signed with the Bulldogs in 2023 as the No. 81 prospect nationally and No. 10 offensive tackle in his class. He redshirted as a true freshman and missed a majority of Georgia's spring practice slate with an injury.