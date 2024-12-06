Determining winners and losers early in the portal cycle is often a fruitless exercise. There are moves to come and roster reverberations that are not yet felt. However, it's hard not to view Kentucky as one of the early losers of the winter window.

The loss of starting nose tackle Keeshawn Silver is a significant blow. With his departure, the Wildcats will likely have to replace both key cogs of their interior defensive front, given that All-American Deone Walker seems like a lock to enter the draft.

Even worse news came on the other side of the ball when leading receivers Dane Key and Barion Brown opted to enter the transfer portal. While the news is devastating, it doesn't shock anyone. Rumors swirled last year that both could depart -- particularly Brown -- and playing within a passing offense that ranked 110th nationally in yards per game didn't help retention. Neither did the that receivers coach Daikiel Shorts left for Nebraska.

It's all part of what has been a disappointing run for Mark Stoops' Wildcats in 2024. Stoops posted his worst record (4-8) since his two-win debut in Lexington more than a decade ago. Kentucky enters the 2024-25 offseason with plenty of questions to answer and few established playmakers remaining on the roster.

Even quarterback is under the microscope. Brock Vandagriff had an up-and-down debut season as Kentucky's starter, dealing with a series of injuries. There's no guarantee he'll be QB1 for the Wildcats next year. Kentucky is high on freshman Cutter Boley -- a four-star prospect in the 2024 class and Lexington native -- but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Wildcats dip into the portal again to foster additional competition.

Compounding the uncertainty, Kentucky will have to rework much of its offensive line and fill a pressing need at tackle. The Wildcats' 2024 offense is likely to look very different next year, but perhaps that's a good thing. Brown and Key accounted for a large portion of Kentucky's cap space last season, and freeing up that money will allow the Wildcats to spend elsewhere.

They'll have to get it right. This is a critical offseason for Stoops, especially with Key and Brown likely making big plays for another team next year.