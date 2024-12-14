Marshall is opting out of the Independence Bowl against Army while Louisiana Tech has been tabbed to step in as a replacement, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. The Thundering Herd have already lost over 25 players to the transfer portal, and because of the exodus, they will no longer participate in the bowl game on Dec. 28.

To determine a replacement for Marshall, it came down to sifting through a ranking of NCAA APR scores of teams that finished the 2024 season with a 5-7 record. Top of the list were the likes of Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Air Force, but the committee ultimately landed on Louisiana Tech, who landed 16th out of 17 teams among the group.

The news of Marshall opting out of its bowl game comes days after coach Charles Huff departed the program to take the vacant job at Southern Miss. The Thundering Herd finished the season 10-3 and beat Louisiana 31-3 the in the Sun Belt title game.

"Any time coaches leave to take other jobs, it is emotional," incoming Marshall coach Tony Gibson told reporters earlier this week. "And kids that are 18 to 22 years old are going to make emotional decisions instead of just breathing for a day or two."

Some notable players who have entered the transfer portal include quarterbacks Braylon Braxton, Stone Earle and Cole Pennington and star linebacker Jaden Yates. Marshall's leading rusher from last season, A.J. Turner, and three of the team's top-seven leading receivers also entered the transfer portal.

The Independence Bowl is slated for Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium.