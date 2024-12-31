Miami fired defensive coordinator Lance Guidry after two years with the program, coach Mario Cristobal announced Tuesday. The decision comes after Guidry's defense struggled in a 42-41 loss against No. 18 Iowa State in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

The Hurricanes, who went 10-3, ranked a respectable No. 27 nationally in total defense, but 46th in yards per play allowed. Additionally, the unit gave up 25.3 points per game, which was good enough for No. 68 in the country. Against Power Four competition, that number ballooned to 30.5 points per game.

"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Cristobal said in a statement. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."

Guidry came to Miami after a standout tenure as defensive coordinator at Marshall under coach Charles Huff. The Louisiana native guided the Thundering Herd to a top 10 national defense in 2022. Guidry's defenses at Miami got after the quarterback, ranking no lower than 22nd in sacks, but was not overly disruptive, ranking No. 57 and No. 59, respectively, in turnovers forced over two years.

Miami's quick-paced, high-flying offense -- No. 1 nationally -- took it into shootouts, but the defense broke down near the end of the season (Miami went 2-2 in its final four regular season games). In the season finale against Syracuse, the Hurricanes surrendered 380 yards and three touchdowns to quarterback Kyle McCord in a loss that knocked it out of the ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff considerattion. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht posted 270 yards passing and three touchdowns in the Pop Tarts Bowl win.

Having increased Miami's baseline talent level, Cristobal now must chart a successful future (i.e., an ACC Championship) without quarterback Cam Ward, who rewrote school records. A sturdier defense will help.

Guidry previously served as head coach at McNeese State and interim coach at Miami (Ohio) and Western Kentucky.

