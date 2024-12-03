Michigan fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell after one season under coach Sherrone Moore, the school announced Tuesday. Tight ends coach Steve Casula will serve as the interim coordinator while the program searches for a new coordinator.

Campbell was hired as quarterbacks coach under coach Jim Harbaugh and helped the Wolverines win the 2023 national championship. When Harbaugh left, Moore was promoted to coach and Campbell to offensive coordinator and play caller.

However, the Michigan offense fell apart in Campbell's lone season, dropping from No. 69 to 128. The Wolverines were one of only five power conference programs to average fewer than 300 yards per game. One year after going 15-0 with a national championship, Michigan finished 7-5.

"After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction," Moore said in a statement released by the school. "This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors."

Campbell's quarterback room was especially egregious during the letdown season. Michigan ranked No. 130 nationally in passing offense, leading only the three service academies and Iowa at 133.6 yards per game and led only New Mexico State in yards per attempt (5.5). Three different quarterbacks played major snaps: Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji.

Michigan's next offensive coordinator hire will be critical as the program prepares to welcome No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood in the Class of 2025. The Wolverines boast the No. 7 class in the country and four of their top five recruits are on offense.