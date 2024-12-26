The Michigan Wolverines probably would have agreed without hesitation to be playing Alabama at the end of the regular season entering the 2024 college football season, but this year didn't go the way either powerhouse program expected. Michigan and Alabama met in the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, which the Wolverines won 27-20 en route to winning their first national championship since 1997. This year, they play in the ReliaQuest Bowl as non-playoff teams. After Jim Harbaugh left Michigan to become the Los Angeles Chargers head coach and the Wolverines lost top talent to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, Michigan football went 7-5 during the regular season this year.

The Michigan football season did end on a high note though, as the Wolverines defeated Ohio State, 13-10, despite being 19.5-point underdogs. That came following a 50-6 victory over Northwestern as the Wolverines hope a strong end to Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach leads into a more successful 2025 college football season. However, adding top talent from the 2024 college football transfer portal will be critical to making that a reality.

Michigan ranked 18th in scoring defense, allowing 20.5 points per game, and although a top-20 defense would be a success for nearly any program in the country, the Wolverines have grown accustomed to better in recent seasons. Michigan had a top-10 scoring defense in the prior three seasons, including leading the nation at 10.4 ppg allowed in its national championship season last year.

The Wolverines added a pair of Arkansas defenders from the transfer portal in twin brothers and defensive backs TJ Metcalf and Tevis Metcalf. They are the cousins of DK Metcalf, who is one of the most physically imposing wide receivers in the NFL. TJ played more than 700 snaps last season and has two years of eligibility remaining, whereas Tevis still has three years of eligibility remaining after playing 15 snaps last season. Both were three-star recruits out of high school in Arkansas and could be immediate impact players for a Michigan defense replacing significant talent. Get all the latest 2024 Michigan football transfer portal updates at The Michigan Insider.

