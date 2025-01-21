(8) Ohio State defeated (7) Notre Dame 34-23 to cap off the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff and win the program's first national title since 2014. Now that the 2024-25 college football season is in the books, it's time to look ahead to next fall.

Ohio State is the betting favorite to repeat as national champs. Though a plethora of talent is expected to depart for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes return star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. That will give whoever replaces Will Howard at quarterback (most likely either Both Julian Sayin or Tavien St. Clair) one of the most dynamic pass-catching duos in the country.

Notre Dame made its first national title appearance since the 2012 season and has the sixth-best odds to win it all behind Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Georgia and Penn State. Texas made its second consecutive appearance in the CFP semifinals and lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. With Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers declaring for the NFL Draft, a new era of Longhorns football is expected to begin with Arch Manning taking the keys as the starting signal caller.

What do the rest of the odds look like for the 2025 season? Let's break them down.

Odds to win 2025 College Football Playoff