Norfolk State is set to hire former NFL star Michael Vick as its next coach, according to multiple reports. Vick, 44, has no previous experience as a college or professional coach.

Vick was hired by the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 as offensive coordinator but resigned before coaching a game due to other commitments. He ended up serving as an adviser for the organization for one season.

Vick led Viriginia Tech to the 1999 BCS Championship Game, earning first-team All American and Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors along the way. He will replace Dawson Odums, who was fired at the end of the season.

Vick indicated that he would assemble a staff of experienced coaching veterans to help him build the program. He has spent the majority of his post-playing days as an analyst with Fox Sports, handling NFL coverage for various Fox-affiliated networks and providing commentary on pregame shows.

The former No. 1 NFL Draft pick's hire is the latest in a trend of college programs hiring candidates with no collegiate coaching experience. North Carolina stunned the college football world last week by hiring Bill Belichick -- regarded as arguably the best coach in NFL history -- to replace Mack Brown. Belichick has never coached at the college level and spent his entire career in the NFL.

UAB hired Trent Dilfer in 2023 after his only coaching experience came at the high school level. Tennessee State named former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George as its coach in 2021. Perhaps the most notable hire came in 2020, when Jackson State brought in current Colorado coach Deion Sanders to run its program.