Oklahoma State has fired both offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo after a disappointing 3-9 season, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello confirms. The Cowboys missed a bowl game for the first time since 2005 in the worst season of the Mike Gundy era and posted the team's worst winning percentage since 1991.

Dunn was a longtime Oklahoma State assistant, joining the staff as wide receivers coach during the 2011 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and helped lead the Cowboys to a pair of Big 12 Championship Games in 2021 and 2023. However, the offense fell to No. 13 in the Big 12 in 2024.

Nardo was lauded as a creative hire for Gundy, coming to Stillwater from Division II Gannon University in 2023. He was brought in to help transition the program to the 3-3-5 defense that Iowa State popularized, but was unable to deliver results. In 2024, the Cowboys fielded the worst defense in the Power Four, surrendering more than 500 yards per game.

Gundy has historically been reluctant to fire coordinators. Oklahoma State has not dismissed one since former defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer in 2017. He has never fired an offensive coordinator since taking the job in 2005. However, a shocking 3-9 season, including 0-9 mark in Big 12 play, made it inevitable that changes were coming.

Between 2010 and 2023, Oklahoma State posted eight 10-win seasons in 14 years. The Cowboys captured the 2011 Big 12 championship and played for two more in 2021 and 2023. However, the program regressed dramatically in 2024. Despite coming in at No. 3 in the preseason Big 12 poll, the Cowboys finished last place for the first time under Gundy.

Fourteen senior starters are set to depart the roster, and the Cowboys are also likely to lose standout running backs Ollie Gordon II and Nick Martin to the NFL. 247Sports ranks the Cowboys' 2025 recruiting class at No. 13 in the Big 12, adding even more questions about the program's future.