The chaotic Big 12 title race will come down to this weekend, and BYU is still one of many teams still in the mix. To give itself the best shot possible, BYU must get a win over a Houston team that has struggled all season.

At one point, BYU was 9-2 and looked like a lock for the College Football Playoff. However, BYU has lost its last two games by a combined nine points. Last weekend, BYU lost to Arizona State on a failed Hail Mary attempt. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw for 346 yards and averaged 9.1 yards per attempt, but he threw the ball to the other team twice.

The biggest issue for the BYU defense was that it couldn't stop Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 147 yards and three scores. If there is some good news there, it's that Houston doesn't have the same kind of offensive weaponry.

Houston comes into this game on a two-game losing streak of its own. In that span, the team has scored a combined 13 points. Nothing at all was working in last week's loss to Baylor. Houston mustered just 147 passing yards and 92 rushing yards. That probably won't get the job done against BYU.

If Houston is going to take down BYU, the defense will have to force more turnovers from Retzlaff, which has been an issue for him over the last couple weeks.

Where to watch BYU vs. Houston

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

BYU vs. Houston spread, odds

BYU is a comfortable 13-point favorite against Houston, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 41 points.

BYU vs. Houston series history