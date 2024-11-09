BYU debuted at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but in-state rival Utah would love nothing more than to spoil the Cougars' undefeated season. In order to pull that off, the Utes will have to shake a four-game losing skid.

Now in its second season as a member of the Big 12, BYU just continues to win. The Cougars are now 8-0 after going on the road and laying it on UCF for a 37-24 win. BYU's rushing attack was nearly unstoppable in that one as the team ran for 252 yards. Running back LJ Martin led the way with 101 yards and a score.

The BYU defense was especially great on third down, holding UCF to just two successful conversions on 10 attempts. If that continues this weekend, the Cougars will be in great shape against their biggest rival.

On the other sideline, Utah (4-4) limps into this game having lost four straight. Their most recent loss, a 17-14 stinker against Houston, was particularly ugly. The Utes put up just 306 yards of total offense while turning the ball over twice.

If there was a silver lining in that loss, it was that the Utes' defense performed admirably. That side of the ball held Houston to 289 yards of offense and allowed just three third-down conversions on 15 attempts.

Where to watch BYU vs. Utah

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

BYU vs. Utah spread, odds

BYU is a four-point favorite in this rivalry tilt agianst Utah, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 41.5 points.

BYU vs. Utah series history

Utah has won five out of its last six games against BYU, however the Cougars' lone victory came in the last meeting in the series.