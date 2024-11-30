College football's rivalry weekend is upon us, and one of the best matchups is between South Carolina and Clemson. There could be some fireworks this weekend as the Tigers and Gamecocks battle to end their seasons with a critical win.

There's still a chance for Clemson to reach the ACC Championship Game, but that probably isn't the team's main focus this week. With South Carolina coming to town, the Tigers should be locked in on beating their bitter rival. They're coming off a 51-14 win over The Citadel, but their last game against a Power Four opponent was a narrow 24-20 win over Pitt.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik played well in that game, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns, but he has had some highs and lows throughout the season. Klubnik will need to be at the top of his game this Saturday because the Gamecocks boast a fearsome pass rush.

South Carolina has been a pleasant surprise in the SEC. It has exceeded preseason expectations and can get to nine wins this season, and the Gamecocks' defensive line has led the way. Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart have been the engines driving that wrecking crew. They have combined for 18 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Offensively, the Gamecocks have improved steadily throughout the season, and LaNorris Sellers has become a major weapon at the quarterback position. He's completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,110 yards, rushed for 489 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns.

Where to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon ET

Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Clemson vs. South Carolina spread, odds

Clemson is a narrow 2.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 49 points.

Clemson vs. South Carolina series history

Clemson has won seven of its last eight games against South Carolina