No. 20 Colorado is still very much in the running for the Big 12 Championship Game, but this week's matchup is no cakewalk. Texas Tech just upset Iowa State, ending the Cyclones' undefeated season with a victory in Ames.

Colorado is coming off a 34-23 win over Cincinnati that was probably more convincing than the final score indicated. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter torched yet another defense with their connection in the passing game. Sanders threw for 323 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Hunter reeled in nine catches for 153 yards and a pair of scores.

There's a chance those two put up another showing like that against a Texas Tech defense that has struggled to get to the quarterback this season.

The Red Raiders have now played two one-point games in a row, and the last one was a dramatic 23-22 win over Iowa State. With just 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Texas Tech punched in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

Expect the Texas Tech offense to keep leaning on running back Tahj Brooks, who has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the season while finding the end zone 10 times.

How to watch Colorado vs. Texas Tech

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Colorado vs. Texas Tech spread, odds

Colorado is a narrow 3.5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 62.5 points.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech series history

This will be the first game between these schools since 2010, which follows a stretch of six meetings over 10 seasons from 1998 to 2007.